MLS Ticker: FC Cincinnati adds Cropper, Inter Miami re-signs Shea, and more

FC Cincinnati added to its goalkeeper corps with the signing of Cody Cropper on Wednesday.

Cropper joins the club as a free agent signing and will occupy a domestic roster spot on the club’s 2021 MLS roster. A five-year veteran, Cropper joins Ben Lundt, Beckham Sunderland, and Przemysław Tytoń in Cincy’s goalkeeping corps.

The Minnesota native played four seasons with the New England Revolution from 2016-19 before joining the Houston Dynamo FC in 2020. Cropper has made 36 starts in his MLS career, while posting 10 shutouts over that time.

Cropper made the move to MLS after first playing with English side Southampton’s Under-21 side from 2012-15. He also played for MK Dons in the EFL Championship, making nine appearances in his lone season there.

Report: Reyes to not return to Inter Miami

Andres Reyes played an important part for Inter Miami in 2020, but reportedly isn’t expected to return to the club next season.

Reyes joined the club on loan from Atletico Nacional this season and will likely stay with his parent club, El Deportivo reported Wednesday. Inter Miami did have the option to buy Reyes outright from Nacional, but will not exercise the option, according to the report.

The 21-year-old made 13 appearances last season for the expansion side after arriving on a one-year loan in February. Reyes is currently back in Colombia with Nacional reportedly open to offers for his services going forward.

Inter Miami’s first MLS season ended in disappointment with the club losing 3-0 to Nashville SC in the play-in round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Inter Miami re-signs veteran Shea

Brek Shea will be back with Inter Miami in 2021 after re-signing with the Eastern Conference club on Tuesday.

Shea finished the 2020 season tied as the team’s second-highest scorer and brings versatility in both midfield and defense. The 30-year-old scored four goals in 13 appearances for Inter Miami last season, helping the team clinch a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

In his career, Shea has played in over 230 MLS matches to date and lifted the 2019 U.S. Open Cup. A former player with four additional MLS clubs, Shea also played in England with Stoke City, Birmingham City, and Barnsley before making the move back to the United States.

Shea has also earned 34 caps with the USMNT in his career.

FC Cincinnati signs Waiver selection Mines to contract

FC Cincinnati reached a deal with Waiver Draft selection Ben Mines on Wednesday, adding depth to the winger position.

A New York Red Bulls Academy product, Mines has made a combined 57 appearances in both MLS and the USL, scoring five goals and adding six assists since 2016. The Connecticut native scored one goal and added one assist in five MLS appearances this season for the Red Bulls.

Mines arrival at the club gives Jaap Stam another young option to call upon in 2021.