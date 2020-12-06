Morgan scores first Tottenham goal in WSL victory

Alex Morgan’s first Women’s Super League goal came at a perfect time for Tottenham, with the club earning its first victory of the season.

Morgan scored the final goal of a 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, helping Tottenham move to ninth place in the league table. It was also a positive result for the Lady Spurs, who extended their unbeaten run to three matches in league play.

Kerys Harrop and Inessa Kaagman traded goals in the first half, but it was Tottenham who pulled away after halftime. Angela Addison’s winning goal came in the 64th minute for Tottenham before Morgan iced the result in the 84th from the penalty spot.

Alex Morgan from the spot! Her first goal for @SpursWomen. pic.twitter.com/t7zDA9o6Kb — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 6, 2020

It was Morgan’s first overall goal since scoring the winner against England in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Tottenham will look to make it two victories in a row as it hosts Aston Villa on December 13th.