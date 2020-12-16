Musah scores off bench to help Valencia advance in Copa Del Rey

Yunus Musah has been an impactful player for Valencia this season and the young playmaker delivered in a Copa Del Rey win against lower league competition.

Musah scored the equalizing goal, forcing extra time in an eventual 4-2 win over Terrassa. It was a major impact from Musah off the bench, scoring five minutes after being substituted on.

After a Carlos Soler penalty kick pulled Valencia to within one goal in the 84th minute, Musah came up clutch to force extra time with a 90th minute finish. A corner kick was put nicely by the midfielder who played the final 40+ minutes for the visitors.

Goncalo Guedes would score a brace in a four-minute span to swing the match in Valencia’s favor for good, helping the La Liga club advance in the competitions.

As for Musah, it was his second goal of the season across all competitions and his first of the Copa Del Rey. Valencia now prepares for a tough league showdown with Barcelona, a match where Musah could go head-to-head with international teammates, Sergino Dest and Konrad De La Fuente.