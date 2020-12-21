Piatti, Svensson headline eligible players for MLS Re-Entry Draft

Pablo Piatti and Gustav Svensson headline the list of eligible players for Tuesday’s Stage One of the 2020 MLS Re-Entry Draft.
FC Cincinnati will hold the No. 1 pick in the Re-Entry Draft after finishing last in the MLS standings in 2020. Defending MLS Cup Champions Columbus will hold the No. 26th pick, ahead of expansion side Austin FC which has the No. 27th selection. Teams can also pass on their picks.
MLS clubs can select from these types of eligible players:
- Option-declined players who are at least 22 years old with a minimum of one service year.
Here is a full list of eligible players for Thursday’s First Stage of the MLS Re-Entry Draft:
Atlanta United
- Edgar Castillo, Manuel Castro, Lagos Kunga, Brendan Moore, Jerome Williams.
Chicago Fire
- Brandt Bronico, Jeremiah Gutjahr, Connor Sparrow.
Colorado Rapids
- Niki Jackson.
Columbus Crew
- Youness Mokhtar.
FC Cincinnati
- Rashawn Dally, Mathieu Deplagne, Bobby Edwards, Greg Garza, Andrew Gutman, Tommy McCabe, Hassan Ndam, Rey Ortiz, Spencer Richey.
D.C. United
- Mohammed Abu, Gelmin Rivas.
FC Dallas
- Francis Atuahene, Reto Ziegler.
Houston Dynamo
- Kyle Adams, Tomas Martinez, Ronaldo Pena, Wilfried Zahibo.
Inter Miami
- Jerome Kiesewetter, David Norman, Denso Ulysse.
LAFC
- Mohamed El-Munir, Jesus Murillo, Andy Najar, Adrien Perez, Mark Segbers.
L.A. Galaxy
- Emil Cuello, Rolf Feltscher, Yony Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Jonathan Klinsmann, Cristian Pavon, Gordon Wild.
Minnesota United
- Jose Aja, Luis Amarilla, Raheem Edwards, Brent Kallman, James Musa, Kevin Partida, Greg Ranjitsingh.
Montreal Impact
- Jorge Corrales, Rod Fanni, Bojan Krkic, Steeven Saba.
League Pool
- Caleb Patterson-Sewell, Luis Argudo.
Nashville SC
- Brayan Beckeles, CJ Cochran, Tanner Dietrich, Ken Tribbett, Alan Winn.
New England Revolution
- Jeff Caldwell, Antonio Milnar Delamea, Mike Mancienne, Cristian Penilla.
New York Red Bulls
- Chris Lema, Kendall McIntosh, Marc Rzatkowski, Patrick Seagrist, Samuel Tetteh.
NYCFC
- Gary Mackay-Steven, Gedion Zelalem.
Orlando City
- Josue Colman, Alex De John, Santiago Patino, Robinho.
Philadelphia Union
- Andrew Wooten
Portland Timbers
- Andres Flores, Larrys Mabiala, Felipe Mora.
Real Salt Lake
- Alvin Jones, Nedum Onuoha, Giuseppe Rossi.
San Jose Earthquakes
- Luis Felipe, Guram Kashia, Vako.
Seattle Sounders
- Rodrigo Cecchini, Justin Dhillon, Miguel Ibarra, Kelvin Leerdam, Joao Paulo, Gustav Svensson.
Sporting KC
- Eric Dick, Felipe Gutierrez, Wan Kuzain, Winston Reid.
Toronto FC
- Pablo Piatti.
Comments