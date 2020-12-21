Piatti, Svensson headline eligible players for MLS Re-Entry Draft

Pablo Piatti and Gustav Svensson headline the list of eligible players for Tuesday’s Stage One of the 2020 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

FC Cincinnati will hold the No. 1 pick in the Re-Entry Draft after finishing last in the MLS standings in 2020. Defending MLS Cup Champions Columbus will hold the No. 26th pick, ahead of expansion side Austin FC which has the No. 27th selection. Teams can also pass on their picks.

MLS clubs can select from these types of eligible players:

Option-declined players who are at least 22 years old with a minimum of one service year.

Here is a full list of eligible players for Thursday’s First Stage of the MLS Re-Entry Draft:

Atlanta United

Edgar Castillo, Manuel Castro, Lagos Kunga, Brendan Moore, Jerome Williams.

Chicago Fire

Brandt Bronico, Jeremiah Gutjahr, Connor Sparrow.

Colorado Rapids

Niki Jackson.

Columbus Crew

Youness Mokhtar.

FC Cincinnati

Rashawn Dally, Mathieu Deplagne, Bobby Edwards, Greg Garza, Andrew Gutman, Tommy McCabe, Hassan Ndam, Rey Ortiz, Spencer Richey.

D.C. United

Mohammed Abu, Gelmin Rivas.

FC Dallas

Francis Atuahene, Reto Ziegler.

Houston Dynamo

Kyle Adams, Tomas Martinez, Ronaldo Pena, Wilfried Zahibo.

Inter Miami

Jerome Kiesewetter, David Norman, Denso Ulysse.

LAFC

Mohamed El-Munir, Jesus Murillo, Andy Najar, Adrien Perez, Mark Segbers.

L.A. Galaxy

Emil Cuello, Rolf Feltscher, Yony Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Jonathan Klinsmann, Cristian Pavon, Gordon Wild.

Minnesota United

Jose Aja, Luis Amarilla, Raheem Edwards, Brent Kallman, James Musa, Kevin Partida, Greg Ranjitsingh.

Montreal Impact

Jorge Corrales, Rod Fanni, Bojan Krkic, Steeven Saba.

League Pool

Caleb Patterson-Sewell, Luis Argudo.

Nashville SC

Brayan Beckeles, CJ Cochran, Tanner Dietrich, Ken Tribbett, Alan Winn.

New England Revolution

Jeff Caldwell, Antonio Milnar Delamea, Mike Mancienne, Cristian Penilla.

New York Red Bulls

Chris Lema, Kendall McIntosh, Marc Rzatkowski, Patrick Seagrist, Samuel Tetteh.

NYCFC

Gary Mackay-Steven, Gedion Zelalem.

Orlando City

Josue Colman, Alex De John, Santiago Patino, Robinho.

Philadelphia Union

Andrew Wooten

Portland Timbers

Andres Flores, Larrys Mabiala, Felipe Mora.

Real Salt Lake

Alvin Jones, Nedum Onuoha, Giuseppe Rossi.

San Jose Earthquakes

Luis Felipe, Guram Kashia, Vako.

Seattle Sounders

Rodrigo Cecchini, Justin Dhillon, Miguel Ibarra, Kelvin Leerdam, Joao Paulo, Gustav Svensson.

Sporting KC

Eric Dick, Felipe Gutierrez, Wan Kuzain, Winston Reid.

Toronto FC