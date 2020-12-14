Pulisic back available for Chelsea after slight injury scare

Christian Pulisic missed Chelsea’s 1-0 loss at Everton on Saturday, but is back available for a quick turnaround in Premier League play.

Pulisic had been dealing with a slight knock to his hamstring causing him to not appear in Chelsea’s last two matches. However, the U.S. Men’s National Team star could return to action with Chelsea traveling to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

“He trained on the day we played against Everton and felt better,” Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said.

“He’s in the squad tomorrow and it’s yet to be decided whether he starts or not. It’s obviously positive news from the weekend.”

The 22-year-old was un unused substitute in Chelsea’s 1-1 Champions League draw with Krasnodar on Matchday 6, with the Blues coming into the match already qualified for the Round of 16.

When healthy, Pulisic showed he can deliver for the Blues attack, as he finished with 10 goals and seven assists in his first season in England. With the Blues looking to stay near the top of the Premier League table during the busy festive period, Lampard may need to call on Pulisic to provide a spark to his attack going forward.

Chelsea dropped to fifth place following the weekend defeat and is currently three points behind leaders Tottenham.