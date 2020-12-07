RB Leipzig - Manchester United headlines This Week's Soccer on TV (and Top 5 Matches to Watch)

In the never ending saga on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fight for job security at Manchester United, a good showing in the UEFA Champions League is an absolute must.

Unfortunately for him, that has not happened so far but he has a chance to change that on Tuesday in a must-win scenario.

His Red Devils square off against RB Leipzig, which is fresh off a 3-3 thriller with Bayern Munich over the weekend. It was not a win over the giants, but putting up three on them will leave any team feeling empowered.

Both parties involved share a three-way, nine-point tie with PSG. Meaning the loser will be reduced to setting its sights on lesser esteemed continental glory.

Top 5 Matches to Watch

RB Leipzig vs Manchester United – All knotted up in points, this is a win or go home match for two heavyweights. Barcelona vs. Juventus – Would normally be number one on the list, but since it isn’t a do-or-die affair like RB Leipzig-Manchester United the Messi-Ronaldo reunion gets the second spot. USMNT vs El Salvador – Opportunity is blooming for several American youngsters. Many of which will getting their first opportunity to impress the boss in an all-domestic squad. Ajax vs Atalanta – Split by only a point to move on to the knockout, one of these credible sides will be heading to the Europa League after Wednesday’s contest. Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach – Madrid finds itself catching up in La Liga play as well as UCL. Its players have a lot of miles on them from recent competitions, and anything but a win will likely result in a departure from the tournament.

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hoffenheim vs Augsburg

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Eibar vs Valencia

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Fiorentina vsGenoa

Primeira Liga

3:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Farense vs Marítimo

Major League Soccer

9:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United

Primera División

5:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Argentinos Juniors vs Estudiantes

5:10 p.m. –fuboTV– San Lorenzo vs Aldosivi

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs Atk Mohun Bagan

Liga MX Femenil

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Tigres UANL vs Querétaro

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Zenit vs Borussia Dortmund

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – Lazio vs Club Brugge

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Chelsea vs Krasnodar

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Rennes vs Sevilla

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Barcelona vs Juventus

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencváros

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- PSG vs İstanbul Başakşehir

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – RB Leipzig vs Manchester United

Copa Libertadores

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Libertad vs Palmeiras

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs NorthEast United

Copa Sudamericana

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Vélez Sarsfield vs Universidad Católica

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision- Ajax vs Atalanta

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Midtjylland vs Liverpool

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Manchester City vs Olympique Marseille

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Bayern München vs Lokomotiv Moskva

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Real Madrid vs Borussia M’gladbach

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Olympiakos Piraeus vs Porto

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision- Salzburg vs Atlético Madrid

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Grêmio vs Santos

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Boca Juniors vs Internacional

International Friendly

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- USA vs El Salvador

Primera A

3 p.m. –fuboTV– LDU Quito vs LDU Portoviejo

5:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente del Valle vs Emelec

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Barcelona vs Guayaquil City

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Bahia vs Defensa y Justicia

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Junior vs Coquimbo Unido

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com Young Boys vs CFR Cluj

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision- CSKA Sofia vs Roma

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Dundalk vs Arsenal

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Rapid Wien vs Molde

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Bayer Leverkusen vs Slavia Praha

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs Nice

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Standard Liège vs Benfica

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Lech Poznań vs Rangers

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- PSV vs Omonia Nicosia

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- PAOK vs Granada

12:55 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, UniMas- Napoli vs Real Sociedad

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Rijeka vs AZ

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Sporting Braga vs Zorya

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Leicester City vs AEK Athens

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Celtic vs Lille

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Sparta Praha vs Milan

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Sivasspor

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Villarreal vs Qarabağ

3 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, UniMas- Tottenham Hotspur vs Antwerp

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Ludogorets vs LASK Linz

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Dinamo Zagreb vs CSKA Moskva

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Wolfsberger AC vs Feyenoord

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Hoffenheim vs Gent

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Slovan Liberec vs Crvena Zvezda

Copa Libertadores

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– River Plate vs Nacional

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– East Bengal vs Jamshedpur

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Lanús vs Independiente