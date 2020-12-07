RB Leipzig - Manchester United headlines This Week's Soccer on TV (and Top 5 Matches to Watch)

In the never ending saga on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fight for job security at Manchester United, a good showing in the UEFA Champions League is an absolute must.
Unfortunately for him, that has not happened so far but he has a chance to change that on Tuesday in a must-win scenario.
His Red Devils square off against RB Leipzig, which is fresh off a 3-3 thriller with Bayern Munich over the weekend. It was not a win over the giants, but putting up three on them will leave any team feeling empowered.
Both parties involved share a three-way, nine-point tie with PSG. Meaning the loser will be reduced to setting its sights on lesser esteemed continental glory.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:
Top 5 Matches to Watch
-
- RB Leipzig vs Manchester United – All knotted up in points, this is a win or go home match for two heavyweights.
- Barcelona vs. Juventus – Would normally be number one on the list, but since it isn’t a do-or-die affair like RB Leipzig-Manchester United the Messi-Ronaldo reunion gets the second spot.
- USMNT vs El Salvador – Opportunity is blooming for several American youngsters. Many of which will getting their first opportunity to impress the boss in an all-domestic squad.
- Ajax vs Atalanta – Split by only a point to move on to the knockout, one of these credible sides will be heading to the Europa League after Wednesday’s contest.
- Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach – Madrid finds itself catching up in La Liga play as well as UCL. Its players have a lot of miles on them from recent competitions, and anything but a win will likely result in a departure from the tournament.
Top 5 Matches to Watch
Monday
Premier League
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hoffenheim vs Augsburg
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Eibar vs Valencia
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Fiorentina vsGenoa
Primeira Liga
3:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Farense vs Marítimo
Major League Soccer
9:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United
Primera División
5:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Argentinos Juniors vs Estudiantes
5:10 p.m. –fuboTV– San Lorenzo vs Aldosivi
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs Atk Mohun Bagan
Liga MX Femenil
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Tigres UANL vs Querétaro
Tuesday
UEFA Champions League
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Zenit vs Borussia Dortmund
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – Lazio vs Club Brugge
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Chelsea vs Krasnodar
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Rennes vs Sevilla
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Barcelona vs Juventus
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencváros
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- PSG vs İstanbul Başakşehir
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – RB Leipzig vs Manchester United
Copa Libertadores
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Libertad vs Palmeiras
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs NorthEast United
Copa Sudamericana
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Vélez Sarsfield vs Universidad Católica
Wednesday
UEFA Champions League
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision- Ajax vs Atalanta
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Midtjylland vs Liverpool
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Manchester City vs Olympique Marseille
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Bayern München vs Lokomotiv Moskva
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Real Madrid vs Borussia M’gladbach
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Olympiakos Piraeus vs Porto
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision- Salzburg vs Atlético Madrid
Copa Libertadores
5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Grêmio vs Santos
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Boca Juniors vs Internacional
International Friendly
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- USA vs El Salvador
Primera A
3 p.m. –fuboTV– LDU Quito vs LDU Portoviejo
5:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente del Valle vs Emelec
8 p.m. –fuboTV– Barcelona vs Guayaquil City
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin
Copa Sudamericana
5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Bahia vs Defensa y Justicia
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Junior vs Coquimbo Unido
Thursday
UEFA Europa League
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com Young Boys vs CFR Cluj
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision- CSKA Sofia vs Roma
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Dundalk vs Arsenal
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Rapid Wien vs Molde
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Bayer Leverkusen vs Slavia Praha
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs Nice
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Standard Liège vs Benfica
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Lech Poznań vs Rangers
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- PSV vs Omonia Nicosia
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- PAOK vs Granada
12:55 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, UniMas- Napoli vs Real Sociedad
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Rijeka vs AZ
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Sporting Braga vs Zorya
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Leicester City vs AEK Athens
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Celtic vs Lille
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Sparta Praha vs Milan
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Sivasspor
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Villarreal vs Qarabağ
3 p.m. -CBS All Access, fuboTV, UniMas- Tottenham Hotspur vs Antwerp
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Ludogorets vs LASK Linz
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Dinamo Zagreb vs CSKA Moskva
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Wolfsberger AC vs Feyenoord
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Hoffenheim vs Gent
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com- Slovan Liberec vs Crvena Zvezda
Copa Libertadores
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– River Plate vs Nacional
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– East Bengal vs Jamshedpur
Copa Sudamericana
5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Lanús vs Independiente
How is the Juve v. Barcelona game a top match? And no English language TV for the US vs. El Salvador? I don’t understand these programming decisions.
Should read how is Juve vs. Barcelonna NOT a top match?
The result is almost meaningless. Both teams are already through, and Juve would have to win by 4 to overtake Barca. If you follow Americans abroad, it’s obviously a good game to check out.
Regarding Juve vs. Barcelona, even if they both play their second units, I think it will still be more interesting than most of the other games.
English-language broadcast of USA-El Salvador will be on ESPNews and streaming on the ESPN app for authenticated users (read: those who get ESPNews as part of their cable/live streaming setup).
Thx!!