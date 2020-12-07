Reports: Boyd to rejoin Besiktas first team in January

Tyler Boyd was not chosen to play for Besiktas during the first half of the Super Lig season, but is reportedly expected to be a part of the plans once again in 2021.

Boyd is expected to rejoin the club for the second half of the domestic season, several Turkish outlets stated Monday. Due to roster rules, Besiktas had to remove four foreign players from eligibility until January, which saw Boyd sidelined along with Jeremain Lens, Douglas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder was allowed to continue training at the team’s facilities, but was not allowed to feature in any matches.

Boyd made six appearances for the club in all competitions this season before being sidelined. He not only featured in the Super Lig, but also saw the field in both UEFA Champions and Europa League qualifying. Boyd’s only goal came in a 3-1 win over Trabzonspor back on September 13th, and overall he totaled 447 minutes of action this season.

The 25-year-old New Zealand-born midfielder completed a Change of Association with FIFA in 2019 to play for to the USMNT and has become a regular addition in Gregg Berhalter’s squad when healthy. He has earned seven caps to date for the USMNT, scoring two goals in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

With the USMNT facing a busy 2021, Boyd will be a candidate to compete for a role in the team’s pool of wing options.