Gio Reyna scores stunning equalizer in Dortmund draw

Gio Reyna stepped up to help a Borussia Dortmund side playing without Erling Haaland earn a road point in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

Reyna scored his second league goal of the season, helping Dortmund earn a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt. It was Reyna’s first league goal since September 19th against rivals Borussia Monchengladbach.

With Erling Haaland out of the lineup due to the injury, Reyna stepped up and delivered in the second half. Jadon Sancho connected with the U.S. Men’s National Team player. Reyna received a pass at the top of the box and cut onto his right foot before ripping a shot into the top corner.

What a strike by Gio Reyna 🔥 He becomes the second youngest American to score two Bundesliga goals after Christian Pulisic. pic.twitter.com/FyDGXe433O — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2020

It was a strong overall performance from Reyna, who also made 10 recoveries, won five fouls, and completed over 80% of his passes in the match.

The 18-year-old came close to scoring midweek in a Champions League draw against Lazio, but rebounded nicely to keep Dortmund in the top three.

Dortmund concludes group stage play in the UCL this week at Zenit St. Petersburg.