Robinson continuing to deliver as Fulham's good run continues

Antonee Robinson first eased his way into the fold at Premier League side Fulham, but since has become one of the more consistent players in the London-based side’s backline.

Robinson continued to impress for Scott Parker’s squad on Saturday, helping the hosts earn one point in a scoreless draw with Southampton at Craven Cottage. Since his move from Wigan Athletic, Robinson has pushed last season’s starting left back Joe Bryan to the bench and taken the lead at the position this season.

The 22-year-old has made 12 league appearances for the club, including 11-in-a-row dating back to early October. Confidence remains high in Robinson who has helped Fulham earn points in five of its last six league matches.

“Its another point in the right direction,” Robinson said post match. “I think tonight we played really well, defended everything we had to, even on the VAR decision it was us holding our defensive line. It’s still one point and it’s a clean sheet so we will build from that.”

“We did everything we worked on in training which was stopping them from having good chances and we did that tonight. They [Southampton] are a good side, but we limited their chances and I think it was a great performance.”

After being one of the top performers at Wigan Athletic last season, Robinson has shown a quick learning curve in his first crack at the Premier League. The speedy left back has not only been a threat in the offensive end for Fulham, but he’s been able to hold his own against some of the top offensive attacks in the division this season.

Sunday’s test of Stuart Armstrong, Theo Walcott, and Shane Long were held to one shot by Fulham’s backline, another positive result for the club who has tied its last four matches including a 1-1 draw with defending champions Liverpool back on December 13th. Robinson did well in his outing, making three interceptions, drawing one foul, and sending five crosses into the box, with his stoppage time cross just going over the net by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender has quickly shown why several teams were interested in his services earlier this year and now aims to help Fulham take this good run into 2021.

“We’ve played some good teams of late and we’ve held our own and got some decent results so now I think in time we will start turning those results into wins,” Robinson said. “I think we just have to continue believing we belong.”

“That has to be the baseline in this league, to be able to get up and down the field,” Robinson said. “That is what I build my game on, to drive on the wing and to help the team on both ends of the field. Tonight I think I did well, but ultimately it’s about doing it every week.”

Fulham sits in 18th place, one point clear of safety heading into a December 30th date with London rivals Tottenham. It will be another strong test for Robinson, who will now go up against Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane, one of the league’s deadliest attacking duos. However, after helping keep Fulham’s unbeaten run going, the goal will be to stay confident and composed.

“The main thing is if you don’t win games to try and make sure you don’t lose them because in this league every point is crucial,” Robinson said. “The effort we are putting in to try and stay in the league is large so we just have to keep doing more of the same each and every game.”