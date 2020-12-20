Samantha Mewis named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

The U.S. Women’s National Team did not take the field as much as planned in 2020, but it didn’t stop midfielder Samantha Mewis from excelling when able to play for club and country.

U.S. Soccer announced on Sunday that Mewis was named the 2020 Female Player of Year for the first time in her career. Mewis beat out Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, and three other finalists after racking up 45% of the overall vote for the award.

“It’s obviously a huge honor to be a part of the list of players that have won this award in the past,” said Mewis. “It should go without saying that it’s the team that does the work on the field and I just have so much respect for the other nominees this year and all my teammates. I’ve just loved playing with them on the U.S. Team, and with my teammates for the Courage and Man City.”

“It’s still such an honor to even get called into a U.S. camp, to get playing time and to be able to score goals for my country. All that continues to be surreal to me. I owe so much to so many people who have helped me on my journey and any individual award is a credit to them.”

On the international level, the 28-year-old Mewis started in six of her nine appearances for the USWNT, scoring four goals and continuing to develop as one of the world’s top two-way midfielders. After a breakout 2019 year, which saw Mewis help the USWNT capture a second-consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup title, she earned a move domestically to the England Women’s Super League.

Mewis played in five matches for NWSL side North Carolina Courage at the Challenge Cup before moving to Manchester City this summer. The midfielder has scored six goals in all competitions for the Lady Citizens, helping the club lift the delayed Women’s FA Cup and becoming the second female American player to score in the Final.

“I am very happy for Sam,” said U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “Due to her work ethic and mentality to be the best player she can be, her every day dedication to being a professional and her sincere caring for her teammates and the team as a whole, she’s a true example of what the USWNT stands for. She has proven herself and excelled in three different environments this year and I know she has even more great times ahead in her career.”

Mewis has also helped the Lady Citizens advance in the current UEFA Women’s Champions League and remain near the top of the WSL standings.