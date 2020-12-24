Sargent scores in second straight German Cup win

Josh Sargent made sure to deliver for Werder Bremen on Wednesday in German Cup play, scoring his second goal in as many appearances in this season’s competition.

Sargent helped the Bundesliga side to a 3-0 road win over 2. Bundesliga hosts Hannover by scoring the second goal in a Round of 32 match. The U.S. Men’s National Team striker bagged his third goal in all competitions this season and also was named Man of the Match for his 87-minute performance.

Bremen raced out to a two-goal first half lead with Sargent getting the second goal, two minutes after Theodor Gebre Selassie broke the deadlock from HDI-Arena. Sargent was played in towards goal before hitting a low shot past Michael Ratajczak into the bottom-right corner.

Confident take from Sargent who also was MOTM for Bremen. pic.twitter.com/CyBK7GyOiD — Larry Henry Jr (@lhenry019) December 24, 2020

Not only did Sargent find the back of the net, but he did well leading the offensive line for Bremen. He recorded two shots on goal, completed 80% of his passes, and completed two tackles from the No. 9 position.

The 20-year-old has found it tough to score consistently in the Bundesliga so far this season, but his good run of form in the DFB Pokal has Bremen into the Round of 16, which is set to kick off in February.

Sargent and his Bremen teammates will now enter the winter break before returning to Bundesliga play on January 2nd against Union Berlin.