SBI's Top 20 MLS Goals of 2020

The 2020 MLS season was anything but regular and there were far less games played than is normally the case.

That still did not stop players from producing a healthy dose of stunning golazos.

The latest MLS campaign came to a close just a few weeks ago, and the end of the season punctuated an unusual year that saw plenty of spectacular finishes despite the impact that COVID-19 had on the league. Be it sizzling free kicks, stunning solo efforts, jaw-dropping volleys or even an olimpico, 2020 had no shortage of impressive goals.

SBI has sifted through the hundreds of tallies that were scored, including in the MLS is Back Tournament, and has come up with a top 20 list for the year. The criteria used for the goals that made the cut consisted of a several factors, including overall aesthetics to power and placement to uniqueness, to game context, and, of course, degree of difficulty.

Here are the Top 20 MLS Goals of 2020, as chosen by the SBI Editorial Staff:

20. Carlos Vela vs. Philadelphia Union, March 8

Carlos Vela's magnificent free kick 😍 That's 12 home games in a row with a goal 🤯pic.twitter.com/i1TIIFx3bJ — Goal (@goal) March 9, 2020

19. Andy Polo vs. LA Galaxy, Oct. 28

18. Alexander Ring vs. New York Red Bulls, November 1

STEP RIGHT UP! 🎪🚀 Alexander Ring has us in front at Yankee Stadium with this 💥🎥 #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/JqNcISzLJt — New York City FC (@NYCFC) November 2, 2020

17. Mark McKenzie vs. D.C. United, Oct. 15

16. Oswaldo Alanis vs. Toronto FC, Feb. 29

OMG! WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! 😱 Oswaldo Alanis found the equalizer for @SJEarthquakes laaate in stoppage time. #SJvTOR pic.twitter.com/hZNAfEJAYT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 1, 2020

15. Gonzalo Higuain vs. Red Bulls, Oct. 7

😱 OMG GONZALO HIGUAIN! 😱 Pipita's first MLS GOAL comes off a rocket of a free kick! #RBNYvMIA pic.twitter.com/aPp2C3EZfn — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 8, 2020

14. Nani vs. Minnesota United, Aug. 6

Qué golazo de Luis Nani 🔥👏🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FF4nIxp7Yp — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) August 7, 2020

13. Lucas Zelarayan vs. FC Cincinnati, July 11

12. Haris Medunjanin vs. New York Red Bulls, Sept. 19

O L I M P I C O! What a goal from Haris Medunjanin!#AllForCincy #RBNYvCIN pic.twitter.com/YPOqViPyHt — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) September 20, 2020

11. Hassani Dotson vs. FC Dallas, August 9

did you know… …Hassani ONLY scores bangers Vote @mls Goal of the Week » https://t.co/ncwl7g3WxC pic.twitter.com/SN6qyfJwPo — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 12, 2019

10. Ali Adnan vs. San Jose Earthquakes, Nov. 5

📏 32 yards out

☄️ 100 km/h Ali Adnan's spectacular free kick versus San Jose Earthquakes is your 2020 #VWFC @BMO Goal of the Year, as voted by the fans 👏 pic.twitter.com/uVpHEUGrX1 — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) November 6, 2020

9. Nicolas Lodeiro vs. LAFC, Oct. 11

Lodeiro had the keeper like 👁️👄 👁️ pic.twitter.com/lhjtOt66Et — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 12, 2020

8. Andy Polo vs. New York City FC, Aug. 2

The Complete Look Every angle you could possibly want of Andy Polo's golazo against NYCFC #RCTID pic.twitter.com/LEvutnpjP7 — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) August 4, 2020

7. Sebastian Lletget vs. LAFC, Sept. 7

6. Andres Ricaurte vs. Houston Dynamo Sept. 12

Is there any better way to introduce yourself than this? Ricaurte, take a bow sir. 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/lar8skvP19 — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 13, 2020

5. Richie Laryea vs. Columbus Crew, Sept. 27

4. Erik Hurtado vs. Nashville SC, Oct. 11

3. Carlos Vela vs. Inter Miami, March 1

2. Darlington Nagbe vs. Chicago Fire, Aug. 20

Darlington Nagbe with the GOLAZO!! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/SY6ZJrQvTn — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) August 21, 2020

1. Jakob Glesnes vs. LAFC, March 8