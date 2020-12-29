SBISoccer.com

SBI's Top 20 MLS Goals of 2020

SBI's Top 20 MLS Goals of 2020

December 29, 2020

The 2020 MLS season was anything but regular and there were far less games played than is normally the case.

That still did not stop players from producing a healthy dose of stunning golazos.

The latest MLS campaign came to a close just a few weeks ago, and the end of the season punctuated an unusual year that saw plenty of spectacular finishes despite the impact that COVID-19 had on the league. Be it sizzling free kicks, stunning solo efforts, jaw-dropping volleys or even an olimpico, 2020 had no shortage of impressive goals.

SBI has sifted through the hundreds of tallies that were scored, including in the MLS is Back Tournament, and has come up with a top 20 list for the year. The criteria used for the goals that made the cut consisted of a several factors, including overall aesthetics to power and placement to uniqueness, to game context, and, of course, degree of difficulty.

Here are the Top 20 MLS Goals of 2020, as chosen by the SBI Editorial Staff:

20. Carlos Vela vs. Philadelphia Union, March 8

19. Andy Polo vs. LA Galaxy, Oct. 28

18. Alexander Ring vs. New York Red Bulls, November 1

17. Mark McKenzie vs. D.C. United, Oct. 15

16. Oswaldo Alanis vs. Toronto FC, Feb. 29

15. Gonzalo Higuain vs. Red Bulls, Oct. 7

14. Nani vs. Minnesota United, Aug. 6

13. Lucas Zelarayan vs. FC Cincinnati, July 11

12. Haris Medunjanin vs. New York Red Bulls, Sept. 19

11. Hassani Dotson vs. FC Dallas, August 9

10. Ali Adnan vs. San Jose Earthquakes, Nov. 5

9. Nicolas Lodeiro vs. LAFC, Oct. 11

8. Andy Polo vs. New York City FC, Aug. 2

7. Sebastian Lletget vs. LAFC, Sept. 7

6. Andres Ricaurte vs. Houston Dynamo Sept. 12

5. Richie Laryea vs. Columbus Crew, Sept. 27

4. Erik Hurtado vs. Nashville SC, Oct. 11

3. Carlos Vela vs. Inter Miami, March 1

2. Darlington Nagbe vs. Chicago Fire, Aug. 20

1. Jakob Glesnes vs. LAFC, March 8

