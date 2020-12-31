The Philadelphia Union’s wait for a first-ever trophy in club history ended in 2020 with the Eastern Conference club claiming the Supporters’ Shield in what ended as a pretty impressive season.

Despite a first-round exit in the MLS Cup Playoffs, Jim Curtin’s side continued their good development as a franchise over the last few seasons, taking another step in the right direction. The Union also saw a good mixture of youth and experience in a shortened regular season, helping set the tone for hopeful improved growth in 2021.

SBI has gone back and reviewed each of the Union’s 44 goals in 2020, and has decided on a Top 5 list. The criteria used for the tallies comprised a variety of things that ranged from overall aesthetics to game importance, degree of difficulty, and more.

Here are SBI’s Top 5 Philadelphia Union Goals of 2020:

Jamiro Monteiro vs. Toronto FC, October 24th

Mark McKenzie vs. D.C. United, October 14th

Jakob Glesnes vs. LAFC, March 8th

5. anthony fontana vs. New England revolution, sept. 12th

Anthony Fontana put in his best season yet with the Philadelphia Union in 2020 and delivered his best strike of the campaign in a last-second win over the New England Revolution at home.

With the Revolution sitting back and trying to earn a point at Subaru Park, Fontana made them pay with a 95th minute stoppage time winner. Fontana was left wide open at the top of the Revs box, allowing the midfielder to hit a screamer past a diving Matt Turner for the winning goal.

Are you kidding me, Anthony Fontana? pic.twitter.com/gV2clvAxdJ — s – Brotherly Game 🛡️ (@BrotherlyGame) September 13, 2020

4. Brenden Aaronson vs. New York red bulls, sept. 6th

Brenden Aaronson didn’t get to play the hero in many matches during the 2020 season, but delivered his best finish in a rivalry victory over the New York Red Bulls.

Aaronson broke the deadlock in an eventual 3-0 win for the Union, hitting a sweet strike off the left post and past Ryan Meara. It was a touch of class from Aaronson who showed what he can do in front of goal when he gets the chance.

Have a rip, Brenden Aaronson! 🔥 What a strike from the kid. 1-0. #RBNYvPHI pic.twitter.com/1THVyeChJg — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 6, 2020

3. jamiro monteiro vs. toronto fc, oct. 24th

The Philadelphia Union’s best win of the 2020 season came on home soil in October against Toronto FC.

Jamiro Monteiro scored the third goal in an eventual 5-0 victory at Subaru Park, a result which flipped the Supporters’ Shield race in the Union’s favor for good. Monteiro was one of the top performers for Jim Curtin’s team in 2020 and showed off his long-range shooting ability with a missile past Quentin Westberg.

55’ TOR 0 – 3 PHI Fantastic strike by Monteiro to increase @PhilaUnion’s lead#TFCLive | #PHIvTOR pic.twitter.com/p28VfoRfxI — Waking the Red (@WakingtheRed) October 25, 2020

2. mark mckenzie vs. DC United, Oct. 14th

Mark McKenzie was known more so for his defending and work rate in 2020, but the U.S. Men’s National Team defender scored a screamer of a goal in the Union’s 2-2 draw with D.C. United in October.

After seeing a second-half lead slip away, the Union stole one point late at Audi Field with McKenzie scoring his first career league goal. McKenzie hit a shot over 25 yards out into the top corner to keep the Union’s unbeaten run going at the time.

Some great long-distance strikes tonight in MLS, including this one from Philly's Mark McKenzie (his 1st MLS goal).

(via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/Nu4o5IkI3h — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) October 15, 2020

1. jakob glesnes vs. lafc, march 8th

Talk about a great time to score your first MLS goal.

Jakob Glesnes’ sensational strike against then-defending Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC stole the headlines as the Union earned a 3-3 draw at Banc of California Stadium. Glesnes lined up a free kick from over 30 yards out and blasted a right-footed effort past Kenneth Vermeer and into the top corner.

The Union would eventually concede one minute later, but it didn’t take the shine away from the Norwegian’s first real offensive effort in MLS.

What did you think of the top 5 Union goals of 2020? Were there any goals that you thought should’ve been on the list? Would any of these ranks in the league’s top five of the season?

Share your thoughts below.