Siebatcheu records second straight brace for Swiss leaders Young Boys

Theoson Siebatcheu continued his hot run of form in Young Boys starting lineup with the American striker scoring a brace for the second-consecutive match on Tuesday.

Siebatcheu followed up his strong performance over the weekend with a two-goal performance in Young Boys 2-1 road win over St. Gallen. It was the second-straight start for Siebatcheu, and he did not disappoint helping the Swiss Pro League move further up the league table.

His opening goal didn’t come until the 67th minute, but Siebatcheu showed his strength in the box by heading home Christian Fassnacht’s cross into the top-right corner. It broke the deadlock between the two sides and propelled the striker to add to his tally not long after breaking the scoreline.

Siebatcheu doubled his tally in the 71st minute by once again heading home from close range, this time finishing off Meschack Elia’s cross. It now gives Siebatcheu four goals over his last two outings for Young Boys.

Despite seeing St. Gallen pull back a late consolation goal, Young Boys would move eight points clear at the top of the league table. Siebatcheu also earned one foul, completed two headers, and made four recoveries from his striker position.

The club now heads into the winter break but returns to action on January 24th against FC Vaduz. Siebatcheu will aim to keep his good form going after the break for Young Boys, who will also continue its Europa League quest against Bayer Leverkusen.