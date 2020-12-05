Soto added to USMNT roster for El Salvador friendly

Sebastian Soto may not be able to feature at club level for Telstar this coming week, but he could get the chance to earn his latest cap for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

U.S. Soccer announced Saturday that Soto has been called into this month’s camp ahead of next week’s friendly vs. El Salvador. He becomes the second European based player to be added to camp, joining Benfica’s CJ Dos Santos.



He was given approval by Telstar to join the USMNT after being suspended for two matches after receiving a red card on November 30th. Telstar’s next match is not until December 11th.

The 20-year-old has worked his way through the youth ranks at U.S. Soccer and made his senior debut in a 6-2 friendly win over Panama in November. Soto scored two goals after coming off the bench as a substitute.

Currently under contract at Norwich City, Soto was loaned to Telstar this season and has impressed in the Dutch Eerste Divisie. His six goals in nine appearances currently leads the team, who will play their second match without Soto this week.

The USMNT closes its 2020 schedule out against El Salvador, a team it hasn’t played since 2017.