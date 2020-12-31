Sources: Real Salt Lake finalizing deal to sign Rubio Rubin

Real Salt Lake’s offseason shopping list includes a need for striker options and the Western Conference club is closing on a name familiar to American soccer fans.

RSL is closing on a deal to sign free agent forward Rubio Rubin, sources confirmed to SBI on Thursday. The 24-year-old striker, who represented the U.S. Men’s National Team as recently as 2018, last played for the San Diego Loyal in the USL.

RSL is in need of forward reinforcements and Rubin could be just the player to help provide attacking depth to Freddy Juarez’s side. The former U.S. Under-20 World Cup standout spent time in Europe at the start of his career before spurning a move to MLS in order to sign with Liga MX side Club Tijuana.

Rubin spent two seasons under contract with the Xolos, and spent parts of two seasons on loan with Mexican second-division side Dorados, where he played for Diego Maradona.

Rubin most recently enjoyed a successful stint playing for Landon Donovan with the San Diego Loyal, where he scored five goals in four matches.

Rubin’s path to RSL has been made easier by his removal in 2019 from Major League Soccer’s Allocation List, which consists of players who have either left MLS via transfer or have been members of the U.S. Men’s National Team.