Steffen registers shutout in UEFA Champions League debut

Zack Steffen made his UEFA Champions League debut for Manchester City on Wednesday and did not disappoint in the Citizens fifth group stage win of this season’s competition.

Steffen helped Pep Guardiola’s side earn a 3-0 win over Ligue 1 side Marseille at the Etihad Stadium, making two saves for his first win in the competition. He became the ninth U.S. Men’s National Team player to appear in the current competition and can not cross another achievement off of his list with the Premier League giants.

The 25-year-old had little to do against the French visitors, but made the most of his limited opportunities. His best effort came against Pape Gueye just before halftime, sprawling to repel the midfielder’s shot wide.

Ferran Torres broke the deadlock for the Citizens in the 48th minute while Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling both came off of the bench to score in the final 13 minutes of the match.

Steffen earned his third win of the season, with all of them to date coming outside of league play. He will now help the club prepare for this weekend’s Manchester Derby before the club finds out who they will face in the Round of 16 in January.

Should Guardiola continue to use Steffen in cup competitions, his next possible appearance would come against Arsenal on December 22nd in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.