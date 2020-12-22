Steffen remains unbeaten as Manchester City advances in Carabao Cup

Zack Steffen remained Manchester City’s starting goalkeeper in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and helped the club return to the semifinals of the competition.

Steffen made his third start in the competition and made one save as the Citizens downed Arsenal 4-1 in London. Pep Guardiola’s side have won the competition three years in a row and will be keen to bring home a fourth-straight league cup title.

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for the Citizens in the third minute after the Brazilian latched onto Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross. However, Steffen was beaten before halftime which tied things up for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette’s headed floated back across goal and into the top corner, leaving Steffen speechless as he picked the ball up out of his goal. It was the second goal conceded by the U.S. Men’s National Team keeper in the competition so far.

The Citizens picked it up after halftime though and eventually rolled to a victory. Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden scored in a four-minute span after the interval to put the visitors ahead for good before Aymeric Laporte headed home an insurance goal in the 73rd minute.

Steffen’s lone save came on Nicolas Pepe in stoppage time, as Man City extended its current unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions.

Man City joined Brentford, who also won on Tuesday, in the semifinals of the competition. The Citizens will learn their semifinal opponents on Wednesday before returning to Premier League play on Boxing Day against Newcastle United.