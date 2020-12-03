The SBI Rundown: Episode 37 (December USMNT camp, MLS Playoffs, and more)

More from
Union Notes: Fontana to get shot as Aaronson replacement, Burke signs new deal, and more
The Philadelphia Union put together a sensational 2020 MLS season, claiming a first-ever trophy in club history. Now the goal will be to carry that level of consistency over into next year and beyond. Jim (…)
Arriola back in USMNT fold after recovery from serious knee injury
Paul Arriola began 2020 with the U.S. Men’s National Team and after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, will be able to conclude the year where it began, on the international level. Arriola comes into his (…)
Red Bulls roster cuts raise the bar for young players
The New York Red Bulls plan to continue to rely on young players in 2021, but not just any youngster can make it in Gerhard Struber’s new side. Post-season roster decisions saw options for former prospects (…)
Wednesday UCL Rewind: PSG downs Man United, Giroud scores four goals, and more
Paris Saint-Germain picked up an important three points at Old Trafford to set up a crazy Matchday 6 in Group H. Neymar led the way with a brace while Marquinhos scored the winning goal as PSG downed (…)
MLS Playoff Preview: Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United
Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United face each other after wildly different first rounds.
MLS year-end roster moves: Who is staying, who is going
With most Major League Soccer teams already seeing their seasons come to an end, the tough decisions involving rosters have begun with several players seeing their options exercised and some being declined (…)
Berhalter: Yueill heading for USMNT camp, January training camp still being planned
When the U.S. Men’s National Team unveiled its plans for a rare December training camp, there was at least some concern about whether that could signal the looming end of the traditional January camp, but (…)
MLS Playoffs: Shane O'Neill header powers Sounders past FC Dallas in West semifinal
The defending champion Seattle Sounders are one win away from returning to MLS Cup for the fourth time in five years. The Sounders topped visiting FC Dallas, 1-0, at Lumen Field on Tuesday night in the (…)
Marsch's Red Bull Salzburg still alive for UEFA Champions League knockout stage
Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg remained alive in its fight for a spot in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after a Matchday 5 win on Tuesday. The Austrian Bundesliga side defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 3-1 (…)
Breaking down the USMNT December squad: Dual-national strikers, MLS breakout players, and more
The U.S. Men’s National Team roster for the December training camp just might be the most promising collection of young talent ever put together for an MLS-dominated camp, and the reason there is a (…)
Comments