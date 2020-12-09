The SBI Rundown: Episode 38 (Talking MLS Playoffs, USMNT-El Salvador preview, and more)

More from
Aaronson hoping to cement USMNT place following stellar MLS season
Brenden Aaronson’s stock has risen to new heights in 2020 and Red Bull Salzburg-bound midfielder will have one final chance to raise it even more on Wednesday night. Aaronson will close out his schedule with (…)
McKennie scores stunning goal in Juventus romp over Barcelona
Just three days after opening his Juventus scoring account with a derby equalizer, Weston McKennie topped that with a stunning finish at the Camp Nou. After scoring his first goal for the club in Saturday’s (…)
Who should the USMNT start vs. El Salvador?
The U.S. Men’s National Team will play its final match of 2020 on Wednesday night, and while the lineup that takes the field at Inter Miami CF Stadium is far from a first-choice squad, it should give (…)
USMNT prospect Julian Araujo focused on continuing to improve, not on his national team decision
Questions about Julian Araujo’s international future may be persistent right now, but the youngster is insisting he is focused on the here and now. Both with club and country. Araujo is poised to make his (…)
Tuesday UCL Rewind: Juventus thumps Barcelona, RB Leipzig eliminates Man United, and more
Juventus needed a major performance to clinch the top spot in Group G on Tuesday night and the Italian side did just that at the Camp Nou. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for the Old Lady while Weston (…)
Don Garber touches on uncertainties MLS faces in 2021
If there was one thing that Don Garber just made clear, it may have been that Major League Soccer’s plans for 2021 remain largely unclear. Garber held his annual MLS State of the League Address on Tuesday (…)
UEFA Champions League Preview: Real Madrid host Gladbach, Man United visits RB Leipzig, and more
The UEFA Champions League group stage comes to an end this week with several groups still up for grabs and runners-up places available. Group B sees all four teams still in the hunt for knockout round spots (…)
Substitutes Bruin, Svensson ignite historic Sounders comeback
To call what transpired at Lumen Field on Monday night a mere comeback or rally kind of undersells events. Maybe we need a new word. As the Western Conference final entered the 75th minute, visiting Minnesota (…)
Experience shines through in Sounders' thrilling comeback win
The Seattle Sounders were staring in the face of elimination, their MLS title defense on the brink of ending. Down 2-0 at home with as few as 16 minutes to play, they needed something just short of a miracle (…)
Sounders pull off stunning three-goal rally to book return trip to MLS Cup final
In Monday night’s Western Conference final at Lumen Field, the Seattle Sounders trailed Minnesota United 2-0 with just over 15 minutes to play in regulation. The Loons were minutes away from eliminating the (…)
