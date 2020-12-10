The SBI Rundown: Episode 39 (Recapping USMNT-El Salvador, MLS Cup Final preview, and more)

The U.S. Men’s National Team closed out the 2020 calendar year with a big win, and The SBI Rundown breaks it all down, along with Saturday’s MLS Cup Final.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly dig into the USMNT’s 6-0 romp over El Salvador, and discuss the standouts, including Chris Mueller, Paul Arriola and Julian Araujo.

The 2020 MLS Cup Final is also on the rundown, as Ives and Garrett take a close look at the Seattle Sounders-Columbus Crew matchup.

Lastly, Episode 39 touches on the recently-announced MLS All-Time Top 25 Greatest Players list, which featured some questionable selections and glaring omissions.

You can watch Episode 39 of The SBI Rundown exclusively on SBI, and you can also Listen to Episode 39 in podcast form below: