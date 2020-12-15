The SBI Rundown: Episode 40 (Recapping MLS Cup Final, UEFA Champions League draw, and more)

The Columbus Crew’s MLS Cup triumph, and the UEFA Champions League draw are among the leading topics in Episode 40 of The SBI Rundown.
Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly break down the Columbus Crew’s 3-0 win against the Seattle Sounders, including the impressive showings by Lucas Zelarayan, Aidan Morris, Derrick Etienne and Jonathan Mensah, and Caleb Porter’s excellent work to lead the Crew past the reigning champion Sounders.
The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw is also discussed, as the eight Americans still active in the Champions League learned who their teams would be facing when the knockout rounds take place in February.
Lastly, Ives and Garrett discuss the latest in MLS news, and Austin FC’s preparations for the club’s 2021 debut season.
You can watch Episode 40 of The SBI Rundown here
Thanks for the great content, fellas!
I have my own thoughts about the narrative regarding Austin and Columbus, and how the league owners with Garber handled things, but I will save that for another time.
Crew have the MLS Cup, and Austin have their first game on the horizon. Like y’all, I do hope that the first game at the Crew’s new stadium is against AFC. I’m optimistic that next season will be back to normal with full capacity crowds, at least by the half way point…