The SBI Rundown: Episode 40 (Recapping MLS Cup Final, UEFA Champions League draw, and more)

The Columbus Crew’s MLS Cup triumph, and the UEFA Champions League draw are among the leading topics in Episode 40 of The SBI Rundown.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly break down the Columbus Crew’s 3-0 win against the Seattle Sounders, including the impressive showings by Lucas Zelarayan, Aidan Morris, Derrick Etienne and Jonathan Mensah, and Caleb Porter’s excellent work to lead the Crew past the reigning champion Sounders.

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw is also discussed, as the eight Americans still active in the Champions League learned who their teams would be facing when the knockout rounds take place in February.

Lastly, Ives and Garrett discuss the latest in MLS news, and Austin FC’s preparations for the club’s 2021 debut season.

You can watch Episode 40 of The SBI Rundown here, and you can listen to the podcast version of Episode 40 on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify, as well as in the Soundcloud embed below: