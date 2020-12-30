SBISoccer.com

McKennie, Reyna and Pulisic and the Top 25 Americans Abroad goals of 2020

December 30, 2020

It is difficult to remember a year more people will be glad to see end than 2020, but in many ways this year has been a special one on the American soccer front, and particularly for American players in Europe, where a booming generation of young stars enjoyed a breakout year.

Led by Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and new faces like Gio Reyna, the Americans Abroad contingent blazed new trails across Europe, and also delivered as impressive a collection of goals as have ever been produced by Americans in one year. Considering all the challenges this year presented, and the fact seasons were cut short, that is no small accomplishment.

The SBI editorial team has put together a list of the Top 25 goals scored by Americans Abroad in 2020, and ranked them based on degree of difficulty, level of competition, game context and overall entertainment value.

Christian Pulisic didn’t finish with the top goal on our list, but he did dominate the Top 25 with a whopping five entries, with Gio Reyna the next  on the list with three goals worthy of being ranked.

It should be noted that we were not able to track down video of every single goal scored by Americans Abroad, so there could definitely be some goals from 2020 that deserve to be on this list, so feel free to let us know if any goals we missed that you believe deserve being included.

Now, without further delay, here are the Top 25 goals scored by Americans Abroad in 2020:

25. Timmy Chandler vs. Freiburg, May 26

24. Tim Weah vs. Celtic, Dec. 10

23. Tyler Boyd vs. Trabzonspor, Sept. 13

22. Christian Pulisic vs. Aston Villa, June 21

21. Lynden Gooch vs. MK Dons, Jan. 18

20. Yunus Musah vs. Getafe, Nov. 1

19. Sebastian Soto vs. Helmond, Oct. 23

18. Sebastian Saucedo vs. Pachuca, January 12

17. Gio Reyna vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Dec. 5

16. Christian Pulisic vs. Liverpool, July 22

15. Emmanuel Sabbi vs. Randers, July 5

14. Duane Holmes vs. Wycombe, Nov. 29

13. Tim Weah vs. Dijon, Dec. 16

12. Duane Holmes vs. Middlesbrough, Jan. 11

11. Josh Sargent vs. Hertha Berlin, March 7

  • Gary Page

    My favorites are 2of Reyna’s goals–#18 and #2. With the first one, even though I had seen it several times before, whenever I see it I always expect him to try to curl it inside the far post and then he hits that screamer just inside the near post corner. Just wow. And then his second where he chipped to the far corner was just so audacious and cheeky.

