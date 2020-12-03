SBISoccer.com

Weah provides spark off bench as Lille advances in Europa League

Timothy Weah has had to make the most of limited chances this season with Ligue 1 side Lille and the American forward did just that in Thursday’s home victory.

Weah came off the bench and kickstarted a comeback win for Lille in a 2-1 UEFA Europa League triumph over visiting Sparta Prague. The 20-year-old registered one assist in the dying stages at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, helping Lille clinch a spot in the Round of 32.

After going down 1-0 in the 71st minute thanks to a Ladislav Krejci goal, Lille brought on both Weah and Burak Yilmaz in hopes of a comeback. The pair wasted little time connecting for the equalizing goal in the 80th minute.

Weah raced into the box off the right wing and received a pass before cutting back towards Yilmaz, who slotted into the bottom corner. It was Weah’s first assist of the competition.

Not long after Yilmaz tied things up, the Turkish striker scored the game-winning goal in the 84th minute to win the match for Lille. Despite only playing 13 minutes, Weah delivered two key passes and finished with an 80% passing completion rate.

Lille currently leads Group – with 11 points, one point clear of AC Milan with one match remaining in group stage play. Up next for Weah and Lille is a Ligue 1 date with Monaco on Sunday before closing out group stage play at Celtic on December 10th.

 

