Weah provides spark off bench as Lille advances in Europa League

Timothy Weah has had to make the most of limited chances this season with Ligue 1 side Lille and the American forward did just that in Thursday’s home victory.

Weah came off the bench and kickstarted a comeback win for Lille in a 2-1 UEFA Europa League triumph over visiting Sparta Prague. The 20-year-old registered one assist in the dying stages at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, helping Lille clinch a spot in the Round of 32.

After going down 1-0 in the 71st minute thanks to a Ladislav Krejci goal, Lille brought on both Weah and Burak Yilmaz in hopes of a comeback. The pair wasted little time connecting for the equalizing goal in the 80th minute.

Weah raced into the box off the right wing and received a pass before cutting back towards Yilmaz, who slotted into the bottom corner. It was Weah’s first assist of the competition.

Lille, Burak Yılmaz'ın attığı golle beraberliği yakaladı. Anlık goller için –>@143spor pic.twitter.com/gvkoRQV2Q6 — TSL Anlık Goller | Takip @143spor (@anlik_goller) December 3, 2020

Not long after Yilmaz tied things up, the Turkish striker scored the game-winning goal in the 84th minute to win the match for Lille. Despite only playing 13 minutes, Weah delivered two key passes and finished with an 80% passing completion rate.

Lille currently leads Group – with 11 points, one point clear of AC Milan with one match remaining in group stage play. Up next for Weah and Lille is a Ligue 1 date with Monaco on Sunday before closing out group stage play at Celtic on December 10th.