Weah scores first Lille goal in Europa League defeat

Timothy Weah had been waiting for his opportunity to start for Ligue 1 side Lille and the U.S. Men’s National Team forward delivered on Thursday in the club’s Europa League group stage finale.

Weah played 78 minutes for Lille against his former club Celtic, scoring his first goal of the season in a 3-2 defeat. It was a strong performance from Weah who gave Christophe Galtier something to consider heading into a Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux on Sunday.

After the two teams combined for three goals in the first half, Weah made the most of his first and only effort on goal. The 20-year-old volleyed home with his left foot inside of the Celtic box after a failed clearance from the hosts off a free kick.

Tim Weah scores his first goal for Lille. The @USMNT forward scores against his former team. pic.twitter.com/TznTIU3jQ0 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 10, 2020

It was Weah’s first goal for the club since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in the Summer of 2019.

David Turnbull would score the winning goal for Celtic in the 75th minute, giving the hosts a home win despite already being eliminated from the competition. With Lille losing in Glasgow, the club finishing second in its group behind AC Milan by two points.

Weah was strong in possession for Lille, drawing three fouls, delivering three successful tackles, and also making five recoveries from his left wing positions. Despite making the most of his first start of the season, the forward was disappointed to come up on the losing end of the scoreline.

“We came here to win and finish first in the group,” Weah said post match. “Unfortunately that was not the case and we did not manage to do a better result than Milan in Prague. We are still qualified and despite the defeat, we are still very proud of our start to the season, whether in the league or in the Europa League.”

“We must forget this result and refocus on the next match against Bordeaux, Sunday, as well as the race to the top of the table. Personally, I’m glad I scored, but I’m not happy with it. I have to score more goals, go through more games.”

Lille hosts Bordeaux in Ligue 1 play on Sunday before finding out its opponent for the Europa League Round of 32, which is slated to take place in February.