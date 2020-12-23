Weah scores third goal of season for Lille

Timothy Weah’s good run of form for Lille continued on Wednesday with the American forward adding to his goal tally this season.

Weah got the start for Christophe Galtier’s side at Montpellier and scored the opening goal for the Ligue 1 club. It was Weah’s third goal in his last five combined appearances for Lille, continuing what has been a stellar run for the U.S. Men’s National Team forward.

The 20-year-old broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute after a great run upfield and a superb finish under pressure. Xeka’s through ball allowed Weah to break the Montpellier backline, before poking a shot past Jonas Omlin and into the back of the net.

Timothy Weah opens the scoring for Lille! 3 goals in 5 games now for the young American 🇺🇸 #USMNT pic.twitter.com/Awl9CZiPof — GOALTECA (@goalteca) December 23, 2020

It was Weah’s second league goal of the 2020-21 season after scoring the insurance goal in a 2-0 road win over Dijon back on December 16th.

Lille currently is tied with Montpellier 2-2, a result which will see them drop out of the top spot in the French league.