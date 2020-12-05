Weston McKennie equalizer spurs Juventus to derby win

Weston McKennie opened his account on the season, netting the crucial equalizer in Juventus’s come from behind win against fierce rivals Torino on Saturday.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder headed home with great aplomb, latching onto Juan Cuadrado’s inch-perfect cross.

Leonardo Bonucci completed the comeback in the dying embers of the game, firing home the winner past a helpless Salvatore Sirigu.

Juventus struggled in the early goings of the game, with Torino finding the opener inside 10 minutes. The Italian champions seemed destined to drop points until Andrea Pirlo’s double-substitution altered the complexion of the game entirely.

American Weston McKennie ties it up for Juventus with his first goal for the club! pic.twitter.com/qN3luBTpwl — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2020

McKennie made an immediate impact shortly after his introduction, injecting some much-needed life in the middle of the park. The former Schalke man capped off his impressive performance with his first goal in a Juventus shirt and nearly doubled his tally before the final whistle. Paulo Dybala got in his way, however, firing his effort off a defender and out for a corner.

The 22-year-old has impressed in his cameo appearances since joining this summer and is slowly starting to stake his claim for a more prominent role in Andrea Pirlo’s setup. On a night where Juventus seemed well on its way to its first defeat of the season, McKennie stepped up.

The Italian champions will now shift their focus to Barcelona on matchday six of the Champions League. McKennie will be raring to go entering Tuesday’s affair fresh off a match-winning performance in his first ever Derby Della Mole.