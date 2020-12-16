Wood registers first league assist in two years

Bobby Wood has fought for playing time with 2. Bundesliga side Hamburg this season and the American striker delivered his first assist in over two years in Tuesday’s lopsided victory.

Hamburg rolled past Sandhausen 4-0 with Wood helping put the final touches on the club’s second-consecutive victory. The former U.S. Men’s National Team striker assisted on Josha Vagnoman’s 90-minute goal, registered his first assist since September 2018 when Wood was playing in the Bundesliga with Hannover.

With Hamburg already up 3-0, Wood came on in the 82nd minute and connected with Vagnoman on a clever chipped ball into the box. Vagmoman made no mistake with the headed finish, icing an important league win for Hamburg at home.

After making only six league appearances for Hamburg last season, the 28-year-old Wood is playing more of a role off the bench for the club in the early stages of the new campaign.

Wood has only total 97 minutes of action across his nine combined appearances so far, but has helped Hamburg to a current first place spot in the German second-tier. Now after registering his first assist of the season, Wood will aim to score his first goal since and start since 2019.

Tuesday’s victory keeps Hamburg ahead of both Holstein Kiel and Greuther Furth for now with December 21st trip to Karlsruher the club’s final match in 2020.