Yunus Musah leaves Valencia's match vs. Barcelona with injury

History involving two U.S. Men’s National Team players was made in La Liga on Saturday, but one of them was forced out of action due to injury.

Yunus Musah exited Valencia’s showdown with Barcelona just before halftime because of apparent muscular problems. Musah was substituted in the 43rd minute of the match played at Camp Nou, minutes before Lionel Messi scored a first half stoppage-time equalizer.

The severity of the right midfielder’s injury was not immediately disclosed. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Fellow youngster Sergiño Dest also started in the encounter, which marked the first time two USMNT players faced off vs. one another in Spain’s top flight. Dest went the distance at right back for Barcelona in the stalemate.