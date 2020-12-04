Yunus Musah signs new long-term deal with Valencia

Yunus Musah has made a rapid rise to La Liga side Valencia and the youngster was rewarded on Friday with a new contract.

Valencia locked up Musah long-term, signing him until June 2026. The 18-year-old was linked with a new extension earlier this fall and officially signed Friday.

“I’m very happy to have signed for Valencia CF, and to have renewed my contract,” Musah said in a club interview. “I can’t wait for what the future holds. It’s a dream come true for myself and for my family. Something that I’ve dreamed of ever since I was young was to have a first team contract with a big club. For that to happen at Valencia CF is even bigger.”

“As always, I thank God for making this possible. My parents, my family and everybody else have worked really hard to help me get here. It’s a great moment and a great thing to achieve.”

He recently made his first two appearances for Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT after previously representing England’s Youth National Teams. Musah started in matches against Wales and Panama, impressing alongside other fellow USMNT debutants.

Musah, a former Arsenal academy player, joined Valencia in 2019 and totaled 23 appearances between the club’s U-19 side and B team, scoring one goal. He also made two La Liga appearances last season before starting the 2020-21 campaign with the top flight club.

He’s scored one goal in ten appearances for Valencia’s first team, and also impressed in a 4-1 win over defending champions Real Madrid before the international break.

“I’m enjoying my football a lot here. I’m learning every day. My teammates, the staff and everyone else here have really helped me, and I’m enjoying myself here.

“It’s obviously a great thing to be playing so many matches at my age. I just want to thank everybody that has made this possible.”