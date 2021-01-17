Aaronson scores in Red Bull Salzburg debut

Brenden Aaronson wasted little time in opening his goalscoring account with Red Bull Salzburg, scoring in the club’s friendly win on Saturday.

Aaronson scored in Jesse Marsch’s side 6-0 win over second-division side Vorwaerta Steyr, showing good ability in the box for his goal. The former Philadelphia Union midfielder struck in the 52nd minute, receiving a pass from the left wing and slotting home from inside of the box.

“I am really pleased to have scored my first goal here in Salzburg, of course, but I had some great help in that from my team-mates,” Aaronson said post match. “It was a strong first match for us, even if we needed around 20 minutes to really get into it. The second half was really good for us, and we didn’t just score a lot of goals, but showed we can create a whole lot of dangerous moves too.”

Aaronson, 20, left the Union in October for the highest fee for a U.S.-based homegrown player in MLS history, with Salzburg paying an initial reported installment of $6 million with an additional $3 million paid to the Union if certain performance-based incentives are met.

The Medford, New Jersey native took major steps forward in 2020 for the Union after a breakout 2019 campaign. Aaronson did help Jim Curtin’s side win the Supporters’ Shield, a first trophy in club history for the Eastern Conference club.

Aaronson has been capped twice by the USMNT since making his debut on February 1st, 2020 against Costa Rica. He scored his first senior international goal and provided his first assist in a 6-0 friendly win over El Salvador in December.

Defending Austrian Bundesliga winners Red Bull Salzburg resumes league play on January 24th against Rheindorf Altach.