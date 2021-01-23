SBISoccer.com

Adams scores first Bundesliga goal for RB Leipzig

January 23, 2021

It had been a long time coming for Tyler Adams, but the American midfielder finally got to celebrate his first Bundesliga goal.

Adams scored the opener for RB Leipzig on Saturday as Julian Nagelsmann’s side was involved in a four-goal first half with Mainz. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder was the beneficiary of a rebound in front of goal before delivering a clever finish.

Marcel Sabitzer’s shot was punched away by Mainz’s Robin Zentner, but Adams was on the spot in the box to slide the rebound into the bottom-left corner. It was Adams’ second goal for the club in all competitions since his move from the New York Red Bulls.

RB Leipzig went into the halftime break level at 2-2 though as Mainz hit back twice. Moussa Niakhate scored twice for Mainz in the opening 45 minutes while Marcel Halstenberg also got on the scoresheet for RB Leipzig.

Adams is enjoying his third league start of 2021 after going the distance against Borussia Dortmund and playing 81 minutes against Stuttgart.

RB Leipzig is continuing its fight at the top of the Bundesliga table, along with Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and Wolfsburg.

