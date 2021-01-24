Altidore, Araujo, Dike among the 25-player USMNT chosen to face Trinidad & Tobago

The final roster for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s first match of 2021 is set, and features several exciting young prospects from the U.S. Under-23 setup along with some veterans set for their USMNT returns after long absences.
Julian Araujo, Tanner Tessmann and Daryl Dike are among the members of the U.S. Under-23 squad chosen to help complete the senior USMNT roster that will take on Trinidad & Tobago on January 31 in Orlando.
Jozy Altidore and Cristian Roldan join Aaron Long and Sebastian Lletget among the experienced group of players in the squad, with Altidore and Roldan set to earn their first USMNT caps since 2019.
Here is the full 25-man roster that be available for the January 31 friendly against Trinidad and Tobago at Exploria Stadium in Orlando:
GOALKEEPERS (3): Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)
DEFENDERS (9): Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; 1/0), George Bello (Atlanta United FC; 0/0), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls; 1/0), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 18/3), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire FC; 0/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; 2/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 2/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 13/2)
MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 24/2), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 17/4), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Andrés Perea (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 19/0), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 8/0)
FORWARDS (6): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 115/42), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 34/6), Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 1/0), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 6/0), Chris Mueller (Orlando City SC; 1/2)
Much like Lloyd and Rapinoe discovered in the recent USWNT friendlies, players like Altidore, Arriola and Roldan are about to be pushed aside by younger and better talent. Morris figured his roster spot was in jeopardy, and made the quick move, and Arriola should look to follow the same path. Dike will replace Altidore, and too many to mention are ahead of Roldan.
Many in this U23 pool belong here, and based on the cuts made, we can see who in that group has a path forward. I’d anticipate more competition open up for roster spots later this spring and summer.
In the last 2 games Rapinoe has 2 assists and 2 goals as I recall. Don’t think she has been quite pushed out yet. As for Morris, his move has nothing to do with this and he’s good enough to play for our national team, no matter the opponent or internal competition. Arriola used to play in what was considered a better league than MLS. He started out in Mexico. Since he missed almost all of last year due to injury, don’t know that he would be getting any offers from abroad.
I’m still hoping Benji Michel choose Haiti…
Anyone know who are the u23 eligible players on this roster? I have –
Goalkeepers – 1
JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0)
DEFENDERS – 7
Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; 1/0),
George Bello (Atlanta United FC; 0/0),
Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls; 1/0),
Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; 0/0),
Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire FC; 0/0),
Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; 2/0),
Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 2/0),
MIDFIELDERS -3
Andrés Perea (Orlando City SC; 0/0),
Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas; 0/0),
Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 8/0)
FORWARDS – 3
Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC; 0/0),
Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 1/0),
Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 6/0),
Yes? I think I’m wrong on some of the defenders
You just missed Benji Michel and Matt Freese, I think everyone on your list is accurate.
Due to Covid delays Olympics boosted the age to 24. I think Mueller may also be eligible under the modified age.
Without taking the trouble to see all the players available and going them over one by one, it’s hard to make specific criticisms. Still and nevertheless, you have to wonder about some of these selections. My first complaint would be Roldan. My first question is if Ebobisse is able to go yet. I’ll give Berhalter a pass on the Altidore selection just because it’s been so long since he has played an international it will be useful to see if he is still useful. Also, a chance to redeem himself since that horrible qualifier in T&T where Altidore missed at least 3 good chances.
Ebobisse wasn’t listed as someone who was injured while in training. It could be they resting him after his injuries at the end of last season or he has been the subject of some loan rumors so perhaps he’s headed overseas. Kind of interesting Michel is listed as a Midfielder, I don’t watch much Orlando but I thought he was primarily a forward.
I had thought he missed the MLS playoffs due to a concussion protocol, but don’t recall anything other than that.
Based on the 25 remaining I’m guessing that Gregg rolls out:
–Mueller———Jozy———–Arriola–
——Lletget—————-Roldan——-
——————-Yueill—————–
Herrera—–Z-Man———-Long—–Araujo
——————Turner——————
–
If Jozy and Roldan aren’t starting, I’d expect this to be their last camp/call-ups. Just too many younger options who have pushed them out of the picture. Acosta is on his last legs as well.
Unfortunately I don’t see much change/experimentation at the CB positions.
Seems pretty likely except Vines is much better than Herrera and is left footed. I think Robinson has a chance to start with Long. He had a sophomore slump but really so did his whole team. I don’t think not starting would be any sort that of sign for Jozy given his injury history they might hold him out of game minutes to save his legs.