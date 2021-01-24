Altidore, Araujo, Dike among the 25-player USMNT chosen to face Trinidad & Tobago

The final roster for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s first match of 2021 is set, and features several exciting young prospects from the U.S. Under-23 setup along with some veterans set for their USMNT returns after long absences.

Julian Araujo, Tanner Tessmann and Daryl Dike are among the members of the U.S. Under-23 squad chosen to help complete the senior USMNT roster that will take on Trinidad & Tobago on January 31 in Orlando.

Jozy Altidore and Cristian Roldan join Aaron Long and Sebastian Lletget among the experienced group of players in the squad, with Altidore and Roldan set to earn their first USMNT caps since 2019.

Here is the full 25-man roster that be available for the January 31 friendly against Trinidad and Tobago at Exploria Stadium in Orlando:

GOALKEEPERS (3) : Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (9) : Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; 1/0), George Bello (Atlanta United FC; 0/0), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls; 1/0), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 18/3), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire FC; 0/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; 2/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 2/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 13/2)

MIDFIELDERS (7) : Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 24/2), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 17/4), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Andrés Perea (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 19/0), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 8/0)