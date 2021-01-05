Altidore, Reynolds, Araujo headline USMNT and U.S. U-23 squads for January camps

Jozy Altidore is ready to make his return to the U.S. Men’s National Team, headlining a 12-player group of senior team players that will train alongside a 26-player group of U.S. Under-23 players in Bradenton, Florida.
Altidore joins a collection of 12 veterans that will gather in Florida for the annual January USMNT camp. This year’s edition will see the senior team group that will train alongside the U-23 group. Later in January, a select number of the U-23 players will combine with the veteran USMNT group to make up the squad that will play in a friendly being arrange for late January. The friendly has yet to be made official, but reports have identified Serbia as a potential opponent.
“This is an important year for our National Team programs, and we are looking to maximize every possible opportunity,” Berhalter said. “For the senior team players, this is an opportunity to continue to develop as a group and build on the foundation of a busy and challenging year. Being alongside our U-23 team gives that group a chance to prepare for Olympic Qualifying while further integrating into our culture and game model.”
Jordan Morris, Aaron Long, Sebastian Lletget and Cristian Roldan join Altidore in headlining the senior contingent, while the U-23 group features such prospects as Julian Araujo, Bryan Reynolds, Henry Kessler and Daryl Dike.
The U-23 group will be getting together to provide coach Jason Kreis some preparation time to evaluate the group as he works on identifying the team that will feature in Concacaf Olympic qualifying, which is scheduled to take place in March.
“With Olympic qualifying approaching quickly, this training camp is a great opportunity to prepare ourselves and evaluate some new faces,” Kreis said. “While 2020 was a very challenging year, it was impressive to see so many U-23-eligible players make major strides on the field. Some of them have been involved with the senior team over the last few months and it’s exciting to now get our players and staff back together in camp alongside Gregg and his group as we prepare for a very important qualifying tournament.”
The U-23 group is made up mostly of MLS players, but does feature European-based prospects Chris Gloster (PSV) and Bryang Kayo (Wolfsburg).
Also included is FC Dallas right back Bryan Reynolds, who has been widely-linked to a winter transfer move, with Juventus among the clubs linked to him.
One player not included is Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie, who has been linked to a European transfer in January.
Here are the rosters for the January USMNT and U.S. U-23 camps:
USMNT DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Caps/Goals):
GOALKEEPERS (2): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)
DEFENDERS (3): Tristan Blackmon (LAFC; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 18/3), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 13/2)
MIDFIELDERS (3): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 24/2), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 17/4), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 19/0)
FORWARDS (4): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 115/42), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 34/6), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 39/10), Chris Mueller (Orlando City SC; 1/2)
U-23 USMNT DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club):
GOALKEEPERS: JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Brady Scott (Austin FC)
DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), George Bello (Atlanta United FC), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Aboubacar Keita (Columbus Crew SC), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids)
MIDFIELDERS: Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United FC), Bryang Kayo (Wolfsburg/GER), Andrés Perea* (Orlando City SC), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)
FORWARDS: Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC), Djordje Mihailovic (Montreal Impact/CAN)
Only 3 defenders and 3 midfielders on the senior team? And no Zardes? This seems like a strange, very unbalanced arrangement. You would think there would be a few more MLS veterans that could be called in for those thin positions.
I’m ecstatic not to see Zardes he is terrible, hopefully his USMNT time is over.
I’d like to see Gloster and Reynolds. I’d like to see them keep trying new LB ideas. I’d like to see one of the fresh GKs though I expect they are camp bodies to watch Johnson who sucks.
Long, Morris, and Lletget should have been left off as proven vets in a busy year. If he likes Zardes still then Jozy is a waste of space as an old player when only one older player slot should be on trajectory for the senior team. Too much young senior talent to be handing out caps to washed up veterans who aren’t even your favorite veteran. Roldan is also a waste of a slot. I think the 2020 games basically demonstrated his lack of value relative to the competition, at which point you might as well give new people a chance. Keita is horrible. I’d have left off Mihailovic but part of the game here is call the camp U23 also so you can call in some frustrating age group players for what should be a senior roster.
Yueill being labeled U23 is interesting.
My primary beef would be framing it explicitly as a U23 camp when he otherwise wouldn’t have numbers for the senior team without them, and there is a senior team game scheduled but no U23 fixture. It might be in some ways more honest — I am sure we have had senior camps/games before that were glorified U23 trials but not called that. But this is a senior team game where the standouts should be ticketed to stay with the senior team based on performance. The message this sends is if you have the U23 label you’re on the U23 track no matter how you look or if the senior team could use you. To me this encapsulates a backward mentality where this funnels talent to U23 when to me the purpose of the age groups is to feed the senior team. Particularly when it’s a senior game the reward for performance perhaps should be senior status even if we have the Olympics this summer, as both teams will be playing the same time and a standout player can’t be both places at once. Even if his theory is he doesn’t rate the ones tracked U23 enough, it’s a senior game and the incentives and basis for analysis are goofy if you basically remove the senior carrot and say at best your reward is gelling into the U23. I also don’t support in any way diluting senior team talent for quali and GC to have Olympics players. To me the Olympics players should be the leftovers who after games like this couldn’t help the senior team at all. Otherwise the seniors are busy, the regulars need rest, and the marginals deserve experience and a fair opportunity at the senior slots, not going to a senior camp wearing a scarlet U23 sticker.
Bryang Kayo is my dark horse. I looking forward to seeing how much his game has evolved.
What no moaning about Altidore, Long, Roldan and Arriola or any other choices GB made? A lot of otherwise active posters here must finally have tired of their own vitriol.
Lol. Wait for it….. 3….2…1…
Would have been better if MB90 was on there – lol
Jackson Yeuil should shave his head and we’ll never need to call in Bradley again.