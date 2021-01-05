Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: McKennie, Musah, and more

Juventus is playing catch-up in the Serie A standings, sitting 10 points out of first place, but Wednesday’s showdown with league leaders AC Milan will give Juve a big chance to cut into that lead.

AC Milan has yet to suffer defeat in its opening 15 matches so far, something Weston McKennie and his Juventus teammates will try to change on Wednesday. McKennie continues to rack up minutes in Andrea Pirlo’s squad this season and is coming off a 65-minute outing over the weekend in Sunday’s 4-1 win against Udinese. The Schalke loanee will need to be at his best on Wednesday against AC Milan if he wants to help Juventus pull closer to the top spot in Italy’s top flight.

Elsewhere, Yunus Musah and Valencia aim to advance in Copa Del Rey play while Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semifinals. Shaq Moore will also feature in the Copa Del Rey against Castellon. Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao in a re-arranged La Liga fixture.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

league cup

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Manchester United on Wednesday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Copa Del Rey

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Yeclano on Thursday.

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Castellon on Thursday.

Italy

Serie a

Weston McKennie and Juventus face AC Milan on Wednesday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Angers on Wednesday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Auxerre on Tuesday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AEK Athens on Wednesday.

Turkey

super lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Rizespor on Wednesday.

Eric Lichaj is OUT (Injury) for Faith Karagumruk.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Olympiakos Nicosia on Thursday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Ceara on Thursday.