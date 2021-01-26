Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Morris, Pulisic, and more

Swansea City could pick up some ground in the EFL Championship promotion race this week, but will face a tough test at home on Wednesday.

The Swans host fourth-place Brentford with Seattle Sounders loanee Jordan Morris an option to make his club debut. Morris arrived on loan last week from the MLS club and will now look to play a vital role for Swansea in its push for promotion back to the Premier League. The U.S. Men’s National Team star has yet to taste life in Europe competitively, but could be just what Steve Cooper’s side needs to hang on to that final automatic promotion spot.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea will look to pick up a Premier League win over struggling Wolves in their first match without Frank Lampard as manager. Sergino Dest and Konrad De La Fuente could feature for Barcelona in Copa del Rey action while Weston McKennie and Juventus hosts Spal in Coppa Italia play. Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United takes on Middlesbrough.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Owen Otasowie and Wolves on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal face Southampton on Tuesday.

DeAndre Yedlin is INELIGIBLE (Visa Issues) for Newcastle United.

Antonee Robinson is SUSPENDED for Fulham.

FA Cup

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Crawley Town on Tuesday.

Championship

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Bristol City on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Jordan Morris and Swansea City face Brentford on Wednesday.

league one

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

National League

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face Weymouth on Tuesday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Osnabruck on Tuesday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bobby Wood and Hamburg on Tuesday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Karlsruher on Wednesday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face SC Verl on Tuesday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Ingolstadt on Wednesday.

Spain

Copa Del Rey

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Sevilla on Wednesday.

Italy

Coppa Italia

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Spal on Wednesday. on Wednesday.

Netherlands

eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face PEC Zwolle on Tuesday.

Uly Llanez and Heerenveen face Feyenoord on Wednesday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen PSV on Wednesday.

Belgium

First Division A

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Mouscron on Tuesday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Beerschot on Wednesday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden Gent on Wednesday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Zulte Waregem on Wednesday.

Joe Offord and Waasland-Beveren face KV Mechelen on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Cercle Brugge on Thursday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling on Tuesday.

Brenden Aaronson and Jesse Marsch‘s Red Bull Salzburg face Ried on Wednesday.

Hungary

NB I

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Budafoki on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face St. Mirren on Wednesday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Hamilton Academic on Wednesday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Lausanne on Wednesday.

Greece

super league

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Atromitos on Thursday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Tigres on Thursday.