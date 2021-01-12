Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Robinson, Richards, and more

Fulham advanced in the FA Cup this past weekend and will now aim to extend its current unbeaten run in EPL play on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson could have a busy afternoon for Fulham as Scott Parker’s side visits Tottenham in a rescheduled match. The U.S. Men’s National Team left back played the final 30 minutes on Saturday as Fulham eliminated fellow London club QPR by a 2-0 extra time scoreline in cup play. Robinson will now have the tough task of dealing with Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, and the in-form Tottenham attack this week.

Robinson has made 12 league appearances this season since his move from Wigan Athletic and hasn’t disappointed in his first taste of life in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Chris Richards could feature for either Bayern Munich or Bayern II this week while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United travel to Sheffield United. Lynden Gooch and Sunderland look to advance in the EFL Trophy against Port Vale. Sergino Dest and Barcelona take on Real Sociedad with a spot in the Spanish Super Cup up for grabs.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Tottenham on Wednesday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Everton on Tuesday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal face Crystal Palace on Thursday.

championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Millwall on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Luton Town on Tuesday.

EFL Trophy

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Port Vale on Tuesday.

Spain

super cup semifinals

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Holstein Kiel on Wednesday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

3. Liga

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Meppen on Tuesday.

Italy

coppa italia

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Genoa on Wednesday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face Desevio Payne and FC Emmen on Tuesday.

Uly Llanez and Heerenveen face RKC Waalwijk on Thursday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face St. Johnstone on Tuesday.

Mexico

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tabasco face Tapatio on Tuesday.