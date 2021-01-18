Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Sargent, McKennie, and more

Werder Bremen has picked up points in each of its last two league matches and will now aim to extend that streak Tuesday at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Josh Sargent continues to start for Florian Kohfeldt’s side who currently sit in 12th place in the Bundesliga table. Sargent has worked hard for the team this season, appearing in all 15 matches with one goal and two assists to his name so far. Although the goals aren’t racking up for Sargent, he continues to develop in all aspects of his game for Bremen this season. The U.S. Men’s National Team forward will continue to lead the line for Bremen and hopefully lead his team to an upset victory at Borussia Park this week.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Juventus face off with Napoli for the Italian Super Cup while Yunus Musah and Valencia hosts Osasuna in La Liga play. Tim Ream could start for Fulham at Craven Cottage against Manchester United with Antonee Robinson suspended. Sergino Dest and Barcelona look to rebound from a disappointing performance in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup Finals loss. Ventura Alvarado aims to make his first appearance of the New Mexican season for Atletico San Luis.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Leicester City on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Manchester United on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson is SUSPENDED for Fulham.

championship

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Duane Holmes and Derby County on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Stoke City on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Cardiff City on Wednesday.

league one

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.

Italy

Super Cup Final

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Napoli on Wednesday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Union Berlin on Wednesday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Mainz on Wednesday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart face Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Cologne on Wednesday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Freiburg on Wednesday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Augsburg on Wednesday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Waldhof Mannheim on Wednesday.

Spain

La Liga

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Osasuna on Thursday.

Copa Del Rey

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face UE Cornella on Thursday.

Netherlands

KNVB CUP

Uly Llanez and Heerenveen face Desevio Payne and FC Emmen on Wednesday.

Belgium

First Division A

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Sporting Charleroi on Tuesday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden on Wednesday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Gent on Thursday.

Joe Offord and Waasland-Beveren face Mouscron on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Oostende on Wednesday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Fatih Karagumruk on Thursday.

Scotland

Premiership

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Livingston on Wednesday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Lugano on Wednesday.

Greece

Cup

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Olympiakos on Wednesday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Sao Paulo on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Guadalajara on Thursday.

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tabasco face Celaya on Wednesday.