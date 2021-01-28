Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Olosunde, Green, and more

Rotherham United picked up the top result of the EFL Championship midweek slate, defeating promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough 3-0 on Wednesday.

American fullback Matthew Olosunde delivered a strong outing once again for the Millers, playing 90 minutes and eventually being named to the Team of the Week by the EFL. Olosunde has been one of the top players in Paul Warne’s squad this season, and did not disappoint at the Riverside Stadium. The 22-year-old finished the game with five interceptions, three recoveries, four clearances, and a game-high 13 duels won.

Olosunde watched as the Millers move two points from safety in the league table, and also extend its unbeaten run to three matches in league play. Up next for Olosunde and his teammates is a date with Swansea City this weekend.

Julian Green scored the game-winning goal for Greuther Furth in a 1-0 road victory over Osnabruck. It was Green’s sixth league goal of the current season, which has Greuther Furth right in the thick of the promotion race. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder did not go the distance for Stefan Leitl’s side, but once again showed his worth as he continued his streak of consecutive league matches played.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic made a late cameo for Chelsea against Wolves, but couldn’t help the Blues pick up three points. Weston McKennie also appeared off the bench for Juventus in a lopsided Coppa Italia win while Ian Harkes scored for Dundee United in a home defeat. Brenden Aaronson and Chris Durkin both put in strong shifts in league matches.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Wolves on Wednesday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play in Fulham’s 0-0 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 5-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play for Wolves.

Folarin Balogun did not dress in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Southampton on Tuesday.

DeAndre Yedlin is INELIGIBLE (Visa Issues) for Newcastle United.

Antonee Robinson is SUSPENDED for Fulham.

FA Cup

Cameron Carter-Vickers dressed bit did not play in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Crawley Town on Tuesday.

Championship

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Jordan Morris dressed but did not play in Swansea City’s 1-1 draw with Brentford on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 loss to Bristol City on Tuesday.

league one

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

National League

Giles Phillips did not dress in Aldershot Town’s 2-0 loss to Weymouth on Tuesday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Timothy Tillman started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-0 win over Osnabruck on Tuesday.

Julian Green started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 68 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 0-0 draw with Hamburg on Tuesday.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 13 minutes for Hamburg.

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play in Hannover’s 1-0 loss to Karlsruher on Wednesday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 1-1 draw with Ingolstadt on Wednesday.

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich’s scheduled match with SC Verl was postponed on Tuesday.

Spain

Copa Del Rey

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played one minute in Valencia’s 3-0 loss to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente did not dress in Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

Italy

Coppa Italia

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played three minutes in Juventus 4-0 win over Spal on Wednesday. on Wednesday.

Netherlands

eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles 2-2 draw with PEC Zwolle on Tuesday.

Uly Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 3-0 win over Feyenoord on Wednesday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 2-0 loss to PSV on Wednesday.

Belgium

First Division A

Joe Offord started and played 90 minutes in Waasland-Beveren’s 3-2 loss to KV Mechelen on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 1-1 draw with Mouscron on Tuesday.

Chris Durkin started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 1-1 draw with Gent on Wednesday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 0-0 draw with Beerschot on Wednesday.

Mark McKenzie came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Genk’s 3-2 win over Zulte Waregem on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge on Thursday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 4-0 win over Admira Moedling on Tuesday.

Brenden Aaronson started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 63 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-0 win over Ried on Wednesday.

Andrew Wooten came off the bench and played 30 minutes for Admira Moedling.

Hungary

NB I

Henry Wingo came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Ferencvaros 3-0 win over Budafoki on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 5-1 loss to St. Mirren on Wednesday.

Dillon Powers started and played 45 minutes for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Hamilton Academic on Wednesday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys’ scheduled match with Lausanne was postponed on Wednesday.

Greece

super league

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 90 minutes in Panetolikos 1-1 draw with Atromitos on Thursday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Tigres on Thursday.