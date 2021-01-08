Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Adams faces Reyna, FA Cup, and more

Two of the top four Bundesliga teams so far will meet on Saturday with a pair of young Americans headlining talented rosters.

Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna square off at Red Bull Arena with both players aiming to lead their clubs to important wins. Adams and RB Leipzig are riding a nine-match unbeaten run coming into Saturday evening’s showdown with the hosts looking to stay close with league leaders Bayern Munich. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has continued to show off his versatility in Julian Nagelsmann’s roster, playing right back in a 1-0 win over Stuttgart.

Reyna and fourth-place Dortmund have won their last two matches in all competitions, defeating Wolfsburg 2-0 last weekend. The 18-year-old continues to rack up minutes this season, featuring on the wing and also in central midfield for the Black and Yellow. Adams played at right back in RB Leipzig’s most recent win, meaning we could see a Reyna-Adams direct positional match-up this weekend.

Elsewhere in Europe, a large group of American players will be aiming to feature in English FA Cup play, including Zack Steffen, DeAndre Yedlin, and Owen Otasowie. Weston McKennie and Juventus look to follow up on an important midweek win over AC Milan by defeating Sassuolo. Tim Weah and Lille face a trip to Nimes, aiming to stay in the Ligue 1 title race. Reggie Cannon and Boavista take on Santa Clara in Portuguese Primeira Liga play while Liga MX play kicks off this weekend.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

fa cup

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Morecambe on Sunday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Birmingham City on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Folarin Balogun and Arsenal on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Crystal Palace on Friday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham’s face Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Chorley on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Everton on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

WSL

Tobin Heath, Christen Press and Manchester United face Everton on Sunday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Hull City on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Gillingham on Saturday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart face Augsburg on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Mainz on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Karlsruher on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Nuremberg on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Eintracht Braunschweig on Monday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Wehen Wiesbaden on Saturday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face 1860 Munchen on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Granada on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Cartagena on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Sassuolo on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Nimes on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Toulouse on Monday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Santa Clara on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face Fortuna Sittard on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face FC Twente on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face De Graafschap on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Hatayspor on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Konyaspor on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Hibernian on Monday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Olympiakos on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Nea Salamis on Monday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Colon on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face River Plate on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Goias on Thursday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Club America on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Club Tijuana on Friday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Mazatlan on Friday.