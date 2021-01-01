Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Brooks faces Reyna in Bundesliga return, and more

The German Bundesliga resumes this weekend with two of the top five clubs in the standings facing off in Dortmund.

John Brooks and fourth place Wolfsburg take the trip to Signal Iduna Park to face Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund. The hosts have been a nice surprise in league play this season, posting three wins out of its past four matches. Brooks has been a mainstay in the Wolfsburg backline this season, making 12 appearances and scoring one goal.

Dortmund has alternated results in its past five matches in all competitions, falling to fifth in the league standings in a rut that cost manager Lucien Favre his job. Reyna has produced a solid campaign so far, scoring three league goals and contributing four assists in 13 appearances to date. The 18-year-old will face off with his international teammate in what should be an mouthwatering showdown on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea host Zack Steffen and Manchester City in the Premier League showdown of the weekend. Antonee Robinson and Fulham travel to Burnley while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Leicester City.

German second division action resumes this weekend with Julian Green and Greuther Furth hosting St. Pauli. Sergino Dest and Barcelona aim to stay in the title race picture in Spain as they travel to Huesca on Sunday afternoon.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Zack Steffen and Manchester City on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Burnley on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Leicester City on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR’s scheduled match vs. Luton Town was postponed on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Northampton Town on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Oxford United on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey is OUT (Injury) for Shrewsbury Town.

National League

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face Woking on Saturday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Mainz on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face St. Pauli on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Jahn Regensburg on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Paderborn on Monday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Huesca on Sunday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Cadiz on Monday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Castellon on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Udinese on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Spal on Monday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Martimo on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eerste Divisie

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face NEC Nijmegen on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Kayserispor on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Rangers on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face OFI Crete on Sunday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Ethnikos Achnas on Sunday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Banfield on Monday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Arsenal Sarandi on Sunday.