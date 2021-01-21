Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Hoppe, Aaronson, and more

Schalke remains well in a relegation fight at the bottom of the Bundesliga standings, but American forward Matthew Hoppe is giving the Gelsenkirchen side some belief with his latest performances.

Hoppe has been in great form of late for last-place Schalke, scoring five league goals in his last three outings. However, Sunday’s home date with defending champions Bayern Munich will be the toughest test for Hoppe this season, as he goes up against the reigning champions.

The 19-year-old has recorded the same amount of the league goals so far this year as Robert Lewandowski and will be keen to get after the Bayern backline on his home turf. Schalke will be seeking its first head-to-head win over Bayern Munich since 2010.

Elsewhere, Brenden Aaronson is set to make his competitive debut for Red Bull Salzburg as the Austrian Bundesliga resumes play this weekend. Tim Ream could feature for Fulham in FA Cup play while Zack Steffen is likely to start in goal for Manchester City in FA Cup action at Cheltenham Town. Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face off with rival Borussia Monchengladbach while John Brooks and Wolfsburg take on Bayer Leverkusen in a top matchup as well. Tim Weah and Lille travel to Rennes in Ligue 1 play.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Aston Villa on Saturday.

FA Cup

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Luton Town on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Chorley on Friday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Burnley on Sunday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal face Southampton on Saturday.

Championship

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Duane Holmes and Derby County on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch is OUT (COVID-19) for Sunderland.

WSL

Tobin Heath, Christen Press and Manchester United face Birmingham City on Sunday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Mainz on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart face Freiburg on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Chris Richards and Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Magdeburg on Saturday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Turkgucu Munchen on Friday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Elche on Sunday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Lugo on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Bologna on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Reggiana on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Rennes on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Rodez on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Sporting Lisbon on Sunday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Joe Offord and Waasland-Beveren on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Mouscron on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Go Ahead Eagles on Monday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Cambuur on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Ried on Saturday.

Brenden Aaronson and Jesse Marsch‘s Red Bull Salzburg face Rheindorf Altach on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Goztepe on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Faith Karagumruk on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Lamia on Sunday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Karmiotissa Pano Polemidion on Monday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face FC Vaduz on Sunday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Puskas FC Academy on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Gremio on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Toluca on Sunday.

Sebastian Saucedo, Jonathan Suarez and Pumas face Queretaro on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis are off this weekend.