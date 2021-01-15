Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic faces Robinson, and more

14 points may separate Chelsea and Fulham in the English Premier League table, but the two London teams come into Saturday’s contest on opposite runs of form.

Christian Pulisic and the Blues visit Craven Cottage on Saturday, looking to snap a three-match winless run in league play. Frank Lampard’s side have lost to Arsenal and Manchester City in recent weeks, which has seen them slip in the title race. Pulisic has scored once in 10 EPL appearances so far, but could face a tough test against a confident Fulham backline.

Antonee Robinson has been one of the best players in Scott Parker’s side so far, helping the promoted side pick up some impressive results over the past month. Fulham has tied its last five league matches, taking points from Liverpool and Tottenham along the way. Robinson has taken full grasp of the starting left back position, appearing in 13 matches and delivering some impressive moments.

Elsewhere, Tyler Adams and John Brooks go head-to-head in Bundesliga play while Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund faces a winnable test against Mainz. Tobin Heath and league leaders Manchester United take on Chelsea in Women’s Super League action. Weston McKennie and Juventus have a tough trip to Inter Milan waiting on Sunday while Sergino Dest and Barcelona takes on Athletic Bilbao on the Spanish Super Cup.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Folarin Balogun and Arsenal on Monday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Championship

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Duane Holmes and Derby County on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Luton Town on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

WSL

Tobin Heath, Christen Press and Manchester United face Chelsea on Sunday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Mainz on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Augsburg on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Freiburg on Sunday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Paderborn on Friday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Erzgebirge Are on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Osnabruck on Monday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II on Saturday.

Spain

super cup final

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Copa Del Rey

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Alcorcon on Sunday.

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Villarreal on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Inter Milan on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face L.R. Vicenza Virtus on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Reims on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face AC Ajaccio on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Tondela on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face FC Utrecht on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face VVV-Venlo on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face TOP Oss on Saturday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Jong Utrecht on Monday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Galatasaray on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Livingston on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Asteras Tripolis on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Apoel Nicosia on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Lugano on Wednesday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Fortaleza on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Fernando Arce and Necaxa on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Mazatlan on Sunday.