Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Sargent faces off with Hoppe, and more

Josh Sargent and Matthew Hoppe are two of the few in-form American strikers currently in Germany and the pair will square off in Bundesliga play this weekend.

Sargent and Werder Bremen welcome Hoppe and Schalke to town on Saturday with three points at stake in what could be a crucial result in the relegation fight at the bottom of the league table. The 20-year-old Sargent is coming off his first league goalscoring performance of the season, helping Florian Kohfeldt’s side to an important win over Hertha Berlin.

Hoppe has been a bright spot for Schalke, who remain bottom of the league table on seven points. The 19-year-old has scored his five league goals across his last four appearances for Christian Gross’ squad. Hoppe’s sudden streak of form has started to attract attention both domestically and internationally, and should he keep it up, he could get a call-up to the U.S. Men’s National Team this year.

Elsewhere, John Brooks and Wolfsburg face off with Freiburg on Sunday while Tim Weah and Lille hosts Dijon. Sergino Dest could return to Barcelona’s starting lineup this weekend against Athletic Bilbao. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea welcome in-form Burnley to Stamford Bridge looking to hand manager Thomas Tuchel his first win in charge of the Blues. Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg travel to Hartberg.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Burnley on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Everton on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Sheffield United on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal face Manchester United on Saturday.

Championship

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Stoke City on Saturday.

Matt Olosunde and Rotherham United face Jordan Morris and Swansea City on Saturday.

Sebastian Soto and Norwich City face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Reading on Friday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Watford on Monday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Gillingham on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Blackpool on Saturday.

WSL

Tobin Heath, Christen Press and Manchester United face Everton on Sunday.

Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle, Abby Dahlkemper and Manchester City face West Ham United on Sunday.

National League

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face Bromley on Saturday.

PL 2

Marlon Fossey and Fulham U-23’s face West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United U-23’s face Burnley on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Augsburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Freiburg on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Matthew Hoppe and Schalke on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart face Mainz on Friday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach face Union Berlin on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Erzgebirge Aue on Friday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Wurzburger Kickers on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Paderborn on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face Osnabruck on Monday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Saarbrucken on Monday.

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Dynamo Dresden on Friday.

Spain

la liga

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Elche on Saturday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Fuenlabrada on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Sampdoria on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Empoli on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Dijon on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Chambly on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Portimonense on Saturday.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Gent on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Mechelen on Saturday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Joe Offord and Waasland-Beveren face Royal Antwerp on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Sporting Charleroi on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face FC Groningen on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face FC Twente on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Willem II on Sunday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Chris Gloster and Jong PSV on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face WSG Swarovski Tirol on Sunday.

Brenden Aaronson and Jesse Marsch‘s Red Bull Salzburg face Hartberg on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Goztepe on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face PAOK on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Hibernian on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face St. Mirren on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Karmiotissa Pano Polemidion on Monday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face AEK Larnaca on Sunday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Kisvarda on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Bragantino on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo, Jonathan Suarez and Pumas face Atlas on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Club Leon on Monday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa are off this weekend.