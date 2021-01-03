Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Adams, Steffen, and more

RB Leipzig continued its push towards the top spot in the Bundesliga table on Saturday, claiming a 1-0 road win over in-form Stuttgart with Tyler Adams impressing at right back.

Adams put in a strong shift for Julian Nagelsmann’s side in the process, playing 81 minutes and helping the team extend its unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions. The 21-year-old returned to the starting lineup, making two interceptions, six recoveries, and completing 81% of his passes in the Leipzig backline. Adams has rotated at times for Leipzig this season, but has started in two of his last three appearances in all competitions, and very well could keep his spot ahead of the club’s home date with Borussia Dortmund on January 9th.

Elsewhere, Zack Steffen won his Premier League debut for Manchester City at Chelsea, making one save in a 3-1 win. Reggie Cannon helped Boavista to one point in a scoreless draw in Portugal while Sebastian Soto scored off the bench for Telstar. Shaq Moore registered the game-winning assist as Tenerife picked up a road victory at Castellon. Julian Green and Leon Flach both scored in a 2. Bundesliga showdown while Josh Sargent played 90 minutes for Werder Bremen in a losing effort.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Zack Steffen started and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes for Chelsea.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 79 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 loss to Leicester City on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie came off the bench and played three minutes in Wolves 3-3 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham’s scheduled match with Burnley was postponed on Sunday.

championship

Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United’s scheduled match with Cardiff City was postponed on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR’s scheduled match vs. Luton Town was postponed on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Sunderland’s 0-0 draw with Northampton Town on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play in Burton Albion’s 5-1 loss to Oxford United on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey is OUT (Injury) for Shrewsbury Town.

National League

Giles Phillips started and played 90 minutes in Aldershot Town’s 1-0 win over Woking on Saturday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Wolfsburg on Sunday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes for Wolfsburg.

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-0 loss to Union Berlin on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 81 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 80 minutes in Schalke’s 3-0 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Chris Richards dressed but did not play in Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win over Mainz on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 win over St. Pauli on Sunday.

Leon Flach came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 12 minutes for St. Pauli.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 12 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played six minutes in Hamburg’s 3-1 win over Jahn Regensburg on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Paderborn on Monday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest started and played 75 minutes in Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Huesca on Sunday.

Konrad De La Fuente dressed but did not play for Barcelona.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Cadiz on Monday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 win over Castellon on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started and played 65 minutes in Juventus 4-1 win over Udinese on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Spal on Monday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 0-0 draw with Martimo on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eerste Divisie

Sebastian Soto came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 24 minutes in Telstar’s 5-2 win over NEC Nijmegen on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd did not dress in Besiktas 2-0 win over Kayserispor on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj did not dress (Injury) in Fatih Karagumruk’s 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 0-0 draw with Aberdeen on Saturday.

Dillon Powers came off the bench and played 39 minutes for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 1-0 loss to Rangers on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 89 minutes in Panetolikos 2-1 win over OFI Crete on Sunday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Pafos FC’s 2-1 loss to Ethnikos Achnas on Sunday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Banfield on Monday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Arsenal Sarandi on Sunday.