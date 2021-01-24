Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Brooks, McKennie, and more

Wolfsburg’s strong defensive foundation continued on Saturday with its second clean sheet in a row in Bundesliga action.

John Brooks was once again in Oliver Glasner’s starting lineup, helping the Wolves down Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 at the BayArena. It was a strong outing for Brooks, who has now played in all but one league match this campaign. Brooks and the Wolfsburg backline held its own against an in-form Leverkusen attack, moving to third place with the road victory.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender made seven clearances, completed two tackles, made three interceptions and also completed seven recoveries in the heart of the four-man backline. Brooks has been one of the top players for Wolfsburg this season, who have conceded the third-fewest goals so far (19). Brooks and his teammates will try to extend their unbeaten run to five matches with a January 31st date with Freiburg.

Weston McKennie put in a Man of the Match performance for Juventus who stayed close to the leaders in the Serie A title. McKennie scored his fourth goal in all competitions this season, helping the Old Lady to a 2-0 win over Bologna on Sunday. Not only did McKennie score his third league goal of the campaign, but he put in a strong shift defensive from his midfield position.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig fell 3-2 to Mainz on Saturday, but the USMNT midfielder scored his first Bundesliga goal in the process. Adams did not finish the match for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, being substituted off after 71 minutes. Adams and Leipzig suffered its most disappointing loss of the league season so far.

Josh Sargent came off the bench for Werder Bremen and ended his goalscoring drought. Sargent scored a rocket of a goal in a 4-1 road victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday. It was Sargent’s second league goal of the season in Bremen’s most impressive win so far this season.

Elsewhere, Mark McKenzie made his competitive debut for Genk in a 3-2 loss to Club Brugge while Mix Diskerud scored off the bench in his debut for Denizlispor. Zack Steffen and Manchester City avoided an upset at Cheltenham Town in FA Cup play. Tim Ream started for Fulham on Sunday at Craven Cottage, but the London club lost 3-0 to Burnley and was eliminated from the tournament. Chris Richards and Erik Palmer-Brown starred for their respective clubs in league play.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 2-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday. Yedlin has an expired work permit.

FA Cup

Zack Steffen started and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Burnley on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic started and played 70 minutes in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Luton Town on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play in Wolves 1-0 win over Chorley on Friday.

Antonee Robinson was SUSPENDED for Fulham.

Championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-0 loss to Derby County on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman came off the bench and played eight minutes for QPR.

Duane Holmes did not dress for Derby County.

League One

Lynden Gooch is OUT (COVID-19) for Sunderland.

WSL

Christen Press dressed but did not play in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Birmingham City on Sunday.

Tobin Heath did not dress for Manchester United.

National League

Giles Phillips did not dress in Aldershot Town’s 4-3 win over Wealdstone on Saturday.

PL 2

Folarin Balogun started, scored THREE GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday.

Marlon Fossey started and played 62 minutes in Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Reading on Friday.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 77 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-2 loss to Mainz on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 72 minutes in Schalke’s 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 58 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Gio Reyna came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-2 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart lost 2-1 to Freiburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 5-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Julian Green started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 71 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-3 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 4-2 win over Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 0-0 draw with Turkgucu Munchen on Friday.

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher’s 1-0 win over Magdeburg on Saturday.

Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern Munich II.

Spain

la liga

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente dressed but did not play in Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Elche on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 81 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-0 loss to Lugo on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Juventus 2-0 win over Bologna on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-1 draw with Reggiana on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Lille’s 1-0 win over Rennes on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini started and played 71 minutes in Caen’s 2-1 loss to Rodez on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista’s scheduled match with Sporting Lisbon was postponed.

Belgium

first division a

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 0-0 draw with Waasland-Beveren on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-1 loss to Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Mark McKenzie started and played 90 minutes in Genk’s 3-2 loss to Club Brugge on Sunday.

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 2-0 loss to Mouscron on Saturday.

Joe Offord came off the bench and played one minutes for Waasland-Beveren.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play for Club Brugge.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles 1-0 win over Heerenveen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 0-0 draw with ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress for Heerenveen.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Go Ahead Eagles on Monday.

Chris Gloster did not dress in Jong PSV’s 5-1 loss to Cambuur on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 1-0 win over Ried on Saturday.

Brenden Aaronson came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-0 win over Rheindorf Altach on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Mix Diskerud came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played seven minutes in Denizlispor’s 2-1 loss to Faith Karagumruk on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd did not dress in Besiktas 2-1 win over Goztepe on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Panetolikos 0-0 draw with Lamia on Sunday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Karmiotissa Pano Polemidion on Monday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Young Boys 0-0 draw with FC Vaduz on Sunday.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo did not dress in Ferencvaros 1-1 draw with Puskas FC Academy on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Gremio on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Toluca on Sunday.

Sebastian Saucedo, Jonathan Suarez and Pumas face Queretaro on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis are off this weekend.