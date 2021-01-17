Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: McKennie, Dest, and more

Weston McKennie returned to the field for Juventus, playing the final 32 minutes in a 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Sunday.

After missing a midweek win over Genoa as a precaution, McKennie came onto the pitch as a second-half substitute for Andrea Pirlo’s side, but couldn’t help the Old Lady avoid a road loss. Juventus did better in possession with McKennie on the pitch at the San Siro, while the midfielder himself completed 89% of his passes.

However, Juventus’ defeat sees them fall seven points behind both AC Milan and Inter Milan in the Serie A title race. McKennie’s return though is a major positive for Juventus, who now turn its attention to Wednesday’s SuperCoppa Italia Final vs. Napoli.

Sergino Dest got the start for Barcelona in the Spanish SuperCup Final, but did not end up on the winning side in a 3-2 extra time loss to Athletic Bilbao. Dest was substituted off in the 45th minute by manager Ronald Koeman and did not play a part in Barcelona’s eventual collapse. The U.S. Men’s National team defender made two recoveries and completed over 85% of his passes, but was replaced by Oscar Mingueza at halftime.

Matthew Hoppe made it back-to-back Bundesliga matches with a goal scored despite a loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. The American forward made it four goals scored in his last two league appearances, continuing his dream start to life in the starting lineup.

Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson was sent off in Fulham’s London Derby loss to Chelsea. Matt Olosunde helped Rotherham United to a road victory over Derby County while Josh Sargent played a part in Werder Bremen’s Bundesliga victory. Shaq Moore and Yunus Musah both played in Copa del Rey action. Mark McKenzie dressed for Genk and could be in the starting lineup soon following a suspension to Carlos Cuesta.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 44 minutes for Fulham. Robinson was sent off after receiving a straight red card.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Folarin Balogun and Arsenal on Monday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress in Wolves 3-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Championship

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 1-0 win over Derby County on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 1-0 loss to Luton Town on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR’s scheduled match with Wycombe Wanderers was postponed on Saturday.

Duane Holmes did not dress for Derby County.

League One

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played four minutes in Burton Albion’s 1-0 loss to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. Gooch tested positive for COVID-19.

WSL

Christen Press started and played 55 minutes in Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

Tobin Heath dressed but did not play for Manchester United.

Germany

bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-0 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 87 minutes in Schalke’s 3-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart tied Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tyler Adams dressed but did not play for RB Leipzig.

Gio Reyna did not dress (Illness) in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with Mainz on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Alfredo Morales started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-0 win over Erzgebirge Are on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 82 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Paderborn on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Osnabruck on Monday.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 4-0 win over Hallescher FC on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes for Hallescher.

Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern Munich II.

Spain

super cup final

Sergino Dest started and played 45 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-2 extra time loss to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Konrad De La Fuente did not dress for Barcelona B.

Copa Del Rey

Yunus Musah started and played 77 minutes in Valencia’s 2-0 win over Alcorcon on Sunday.

Shaq Moore started and played 73 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-0 loss to Villarreal on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Juventus 2-0 loss to Inter Milan on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Frosinone’s 0-0 draw with L.R. Vicenza Virtus on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah came off the bench and played nine minutes in Lille’s 2-1 win over Reims on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Caen’s 1-0 loss to AC Ajaccio on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 60 minutes in Boavista’s 3-1 loss to Tondela on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Heracles 2-0 loss to FC Utrecht on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 1-1 draw with VVV-Venlo on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 4-1 loss to Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Sebastian Soto dressed but did not play in Telstar’s 4-1 win over TOP Oss on Saturday.

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Jong Utrecht on Monday.

Belgium

Pro League

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-0 loss to Eupen on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-1 loss to Oostende on Saturday.

Joe Offord started and played 90 minutes in Waasland-Beveren’s 5-1 loss to Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 3-1 win over OH Leuven on Sunday.

Mark McKenzie dressed but did not play in Genk’s 2-0 loss to Mouscron on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 3-0 win over Beerschot on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd did not dress in Besiktas 2-0 win over Galatasaray on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 0-0 draw with Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Cameron Harper dressed but did not play in Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Livingston on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Panetolikos 2-0 loss to Asteras Tripolis on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale dressed but did not play in Pafos FC’s 3-2 loss to Apoel Nicosia on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Fortaleza on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce started and played 48 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-0 win over Atletico San Luis on Saturday. Arce was sent off after picking up two yellow cards.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Mazatlan on Sunday.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress for Atletico San Luis.