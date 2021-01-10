Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Ream, Weah, and more

Tim Ream has seen his playing time take a hit in Premier League play this season, but returned to Scott Parker’s lineup on Saturday to help Fulham advance in the English FA Cup.

Ream played 120 minutes for the Premier League side as Fulham downed London rivals QPR 2-0 away from home. It was Ream’s first start and overall club appearance since October 24th, as he helped Fulham extend its current unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions. The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran completed the most passes in the match with 79 and finished with a passing completion rate of 86%.

Ream also won five of his eight duels in the match while also making 11 recoveries, two interceptions, and three clearances in Fulham’s third clean sheet out of its past five matches. The club will return to league action on Friday against Chelsea, but Ream may have to wait until the fourth round of the FA Cup to see the pitch next.

Elsewhere, Timothy Weah helped Lille remain in the Ligue 1 title race as the American forward started in a 1-0 win over Nimes. Matthew Hoppe stole the show for Schalke in a massive home win over Hoffenheim while Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund downed RB Leipzig on the road. Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen both featured in Sunday FA Cup wins for their respective Premier League clubs. Chris Richards returned to Bayern II this weekend, but couldn’t help them avoid a 2-0 derby loss to 1860 Munich.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

fa cup

Tim Ream started and played 120 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 extra time win over QPR on Saturday.

Zack Steffen started, made TWO SAVES, and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Birmingham City on Sunday.

Matthew Olosunde stared, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-1 extra time loss to Everton on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes for QPR.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s 4-1 win over Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman came off the bench and played 47 minutes for QPR.

DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and played 40 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson came off the bench and played 30 minutes for Fulham.

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Morecambe on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play in Wolves 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Friday.

Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 2-0 loss to Chorley on Saturday.

Folarin Balogun did not dress for Arsenal.

WSL

Tobin Heath, Christen Press and Manchester United’s scheduled match with Everton was postponed on Sunday.

League One

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Hull City on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev did not dress in Burton Albion’s 1-0 win over Gillingham on Saturday.

Germany

bundesliga

Matthew Hoppe started, scored THREE GOALS, and played 88 minutes in Schalke’s 4-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Gio Reyna started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes for RB Leipzig.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with Union Berlin on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 81 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart defeated Augsburg 4-1 on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-0 win over Mainz on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-2 loss to Karlsruher on Friday.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 1-1 draw with Nuremberg on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Eintracht Braunschweig on Monday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-0 loss to 1860 Munich on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd started and played 79 minutes in Hallescher’s 1-1 draw with Wehen Wiesbaden on Saturday.

Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern Munich II.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest started and played 81 minutes in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Granada on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore started and played 77 minutes in Tenerife’s 3-0 win over Cartagena on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Konrad De La Fuente started and played 88 minutes in Barcelona B’s 4-0 win over Badalona on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Sassuolo on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah started and played 76 minutes in Lille’s 1-0 win over Nimes on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Toulouse on Monday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 1-1 draw with Santa Clara on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Heracles 2-0 loss to Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez dressed but did not play in Heerenveen’s 3-1 loss to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 4-1 loss to FC Twente on Saturday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Eerste Divisie

Sebastian Soto started and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 2-0 loss to De Graafschap on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd did not dress in Besiktas 2-2 draw with Hatayspor on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj did not dress in Fatih Karagumruk’s 2-1 win over Konyaspor on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United’s scheduled match with St. Johnstone was postponed on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Hibernian on Monday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 70 minutes in Panetolikos 2-1 loss to Olympiakos on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Mukwelle Akale and Pafos FC face Nea Salamis on Monday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Colon on Sunday.

Alan Sonora started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 77 minutes in Independiente’s 2-0 win over River Plate on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Goias on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce started and played 68 minutes in Necaxa’s 3-2 loss to Mazatlan on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play in Atletico San Luis 2-1 loss to Club America on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo dressed but did not play in Pumas 0-0 draw with Club Tijuana on Friday.