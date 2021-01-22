Austin FC selects Daniel Pereira first overall on busy day at 2021 MLS Draft

Austin FC’s inaugural MLS Draft was a busy day that started with a bit of a surprise.
Austin FC led the way during the 2021 MLS Draft on Thursday, taking Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Pereira with the No. 1 overall pick as well as two other players in the first round. The expansion side made a total of five selections on the day, including Washington centerback Freddy Kleeman and Duke left back Aedan Stanley with the 11th and 21st overall picks.
After Pereira went first, FC Cincinnati grabbed Wake Forest forward Calvin Harris with the No. 2 pick. The Colorado Rapids drafted Clemson midfielder Philip Mayaka third overall. The Rapids acquired the No. 3 selection from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for $200,000 in allocation money, a figure that could rise to $250,000. The Dynamo turned around and used that allocation money to trade for midfielder Derrick Jones.
The top five picks were rounded out by Clemson forward Kimarni Smith and Wake Forest centerback Michael DeShields, who were both selected by D.C. United. DeShields was taken fifth after D.C. United traded up into the spot in a deal with Atlanta United.
Here are all the selections of the 2021 MLS Draft:
First Round
1. Austin FC — Daniel Pereira, Virginia Tech, Midfielder
2. FC Cincinnati — Calvin Harris, Wake Forest, Forward
3. Colorado Rapids — Philip Mayaka, Clemson, Midfielder
4. D.C. United — Kimarni Smith, Clemson, Forward
5. D.C. United — Michael DeShields, Wake Forest, Defender
6. Houston Dynamo — Ethan Bartlow, Washington, Defender
7. Real Salt Lake — Bret Halsey, Virginia, Defender
8. Orlando City — Derek Dodson, Georgetown, Forward
9. Vancouver Whitecaps — David Egbo, Akron, Forward
10. Inter Miami — Josh Penn, Indiana, Forward
11. Austin FC — Freddy Kleeman, Washington, Defender
12. San Jose Earthquakes — Thomas Williamson, California, Forward
13. New York Red Bulls — Luther Archimede, Syracuse, Forward
14. LAFC — Daniel Trejo, California State Northridge, Forward
15. FC Dallas — Nicky Hernandez, SMU, Midfielder
16. LA Galaxy — Josh Drack, Denver, Forward
17. Minnesota United — Justin McMaster, Wake Forest, Forward
18. Minnesota United — Nabilai Kibunguchy, California Davis, Defender
19. Orlando City — Rio Hope-Gund, Georgetown, Defender
20. Nashville SC — Irakoze Donasiyano, Virginia, Forward
21. Austin FC — Aedan Stanley, Duke, Defender
22. Orlando City — Brandon Hackenberg, Penn State, Defender
23. Vancouver Whitecaps — Javain Brown, South Florida, Defender,
24. New England Revolution — Edward Kizza, Pittsburgh, Forward
25. Toronto FC — Matt Di Risa, Maryland, Midfielder
26. Inter Miami — Aime Mabika, Kentucky, Defender
27. Columbus Crew — Justin Malous, Clemson, Defender
Second Round
28. Austin FC — Daniel Steedman, Virginia, Forward
29. FC Cincinnati — Avionne Flanagan, South Florida, Defender
30. Houston Dynamo — Kristofer Strickler, Virginia Tech, Forward
31. Atlanta United — Josh Bauer, New Hampshire, Defender
32. D.C. United — Logan Panchot, Stanford, Midfielder
33. Chicago Fire — Jackson Ragen, Michigan, Defender
34. Real Salt Lake — Elijah Amo, Louisville, Forward
35. LA Galaxy — Preston Judd, Denver, Forward
36. Nashville SC — Tom Judge, James Madison, Defender
37. Inter Miami — Joseph Hafferty, Oregon State, Defender
38. Minnesota United — Sean O’Hearn, Georgetown, Defender
39. San Jose Earthquakes — George Asomani, North Carolina State, Midfielder
40. New York Red Bulls — Lamine Conte, Louisville, Midfielder
41. LAFC — CC Uche, Ohio State, Defender
42. Colorado Rapids — PASS
43. Portland Timbers — Dawson McCartney, Dartmouth College, Midfielder
44. New York City FC —Ben Di Rosa, Maryland, Defender
45. Toronto FC — Nathaniel Crofts, Virginia, Forward
46. Vancouver Whitecaps — Eric Iloski, UCLA, Midfielder
47. Chicago Fire — Christian Pinzon, California State Fullerton, Forward
48. FC Dallas — Colin Shutler, Virginia, Goalkeeper
49. Orlando City — Andrew Pannenberg, Wake Forest, Goalkeeper
50. Sporting Kansas City — Matt Constant, UNC, Defender
51. New England Revolution — Francois Dulysse, Manhattan College, Defender
52. Columbus Crew — Joshua Jackson-Ketchup, Ohio State, Defender
53. Vancouver Whitecaps — Joel Harrison, Michigan, Defender
54. FC Cincinnati — Jonas Fjeldberg, Dayton, Midfielder
THIRD Round
55. Austin FC — Noah Lawrence, Ohio State, Goalkeeper
56. FC Cincinnati — Matthew Vowinkel, Hofstra, Forward
57. Houston Dynamo — Brandon Terwege, SMU, Defender
58. Columbus Crew — PASS
59. Atlanta United — Aiden McFadden, Notre Dame, Midfielder
60. Chicago Fire — Mitch Guitar, Wisconsin, Midfielder
61. Real Salt Lake — Aris Briggs, Georgia State, Forward
62. LA Galaxy — PASS
63. CF Montreal — Giuseppe Barone, Michigan State, Midfielder
64. Toronto FC — Paul Rothrock, Georgetown, Midfielder
65. CF Montreal — PASS
66. San Jose Earthquakes — PASS
67. New York Red Bulls — AJ Marcucci, Connecticut College, Goalkeeper
68. LAFC — Alvaro Quezada, California Irvine, Forward
69. Colorado Rapids — PASS
70. Portland Timbers — Diego Gutierrez, Creighton, Forward
71. New York City FC — Vuk Latinovich, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Midfielder
72. Toronto FC — Jon-Talen Maples, SMU, Defender
73. Nashville SC — Sondre Norheim, Syracuse, Defender
74. Nashville SC — Tor Saunders, Coastal Carolina, Goalkeeper
75. FC Dallas — Thibaut Jacquel, Campbell, Defender
76. FC Dallas — Mark Salas, UNC, Defender
77. Sporting Kansas City — Jamil Roberts, Marshall, Forward
78. New England Revolution — PASS
79. FC Dallas — Giovanni Montesdeoca, UNC, Forward
80. Seattle Sounders — TJ Bush, James Madison, Goalkeeper
81. New York Red Bulls — PASS
82. Sporting Kansas City — PASS
83. Inter Miami — PASS
84. Real Salt Lake — Rene White, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Forward
85. Inter Miami — PASS
86. Nashville SC — Leroy Enzugusi, Drake, Forward
