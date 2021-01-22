Austin FC selects Daniel Pereira first overall on busy day at 2021 MLS Draft

Austin FC’s inaugural MLS Draft was a busy day that started with a bit of a surprise.

Austin FC led the way during the 2021 MLS Draft on Thursday, taking Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Pereira with the No. 1 overall pick as well as two other players in the first round. The expansion side made a total of five selections on the day, including Washington centerback Freddy Kleeman and Duke left back Aedan Stanley with the 11th and 21st overall picks.

After Pereira went first, FC Cincinnati grabbed Wake Forest forward Calvin Harris with the No. 2 pick. The Colorado Rapids drafted Clemson midfielder Philip Mayaka third overall. The Rapids acquired the No. 3 selection from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for $200,000 in allocation money, a figure that could rise to $250,000. The Dynamo turned around and used that allocation money to trade for midfielder Derrick Jones.

The top five picks were rounded out by Clemson forward Kimarni Smith and Wake Forest centerback Michael DeShields, who were both selected by D.C. United. DeShields was taken fifth after D.C. United traded up into the spot in a deal with Atlanta United.

Here are all the selections of the 2021 MLS Draft:

First Round

1. Austin FC — Daniel Pereira, Virginia Tech, Midfielder

2. FC Cincinnati — Calvin Harris, Wake Forest, Forward

3. Colorado Rapids — Philip Mayaka, Clemson, Midfielder

4. D.C. United — Kimarni Smith, Clemson, Forward

5. D.C. United — Michael DeShields, Wake Forest, Defender

6. Houston Dynamo — Ethan Bartlow, Washington, Defender

7. Real Salt Lake — Bret Halsey, Virginia, Defender

8. Orlando City — Derek Dodson, Georgetown, Forward

9. Vancouver Whitecaps — David Egbo, Akron, Forward

10. Inter Miami — Josh Penn, Indiana, Forward

11. Austin FC — Freddy Kleeman, Washington, Defender

12. San Jose Earthquakes — Thomas Williamson, California, Forward

13. New York Red Bulls — Luther Archimede, Syracuse, Forward

14. LAFC — Daniel Trejo, California State Northridge, Forward

15. FC Dallas — Nicky Hernandez, SMU, Midfielder

16. LA Galaxy — Josh Drack, Denver, Forward

17. Minnesota United — Justin McMaster, Wake Forest, Forward

18. Minnesota United — Nabilai Kibunguchy, California Davis, Defender

19. Orlando City — Rio Hope-Gund, Georgetown, Defender

20. Nashville SC — Irakoze Donasiyano, Virginia, Forward

21. Austin FC — Aedan Stanley, Duke, Defender

22. Orlando City — Brandon Hackenberg, Penn State, Defender

23. Vancouver Whitecaps — Javain Brown, South Florida, Defender,

24. New England Revolution — Edward Kizza, Pittsburgh, Forward

25. Toronto FC — Matt Di Risa, Maryland, Midfielder

26. Inter Miami — Aime Mabika, Kentucky, Defender

27. Columbus Crew — Justin Malous, Clemson, Defender

Second Round

28. Austin FC — Daniel Steedman, Virginia, Forward

29. FC Cincinnati — Avionne Flanagan, South Florida, Defender

30. Houston Dynamo — Kristofer Strickler, Virginia Tech, Forward

31. Atlanta United — Josh Bauer, New Hampshire, Defender

32. D.C. United — Logan Panchot, Stanford, Midfielder

33. Chicago Fire — Jackson Ragen, Michigan, Defender

34. Real Salt Lake — Elijah Amo, Louisville, Forward

35. LA Galaxy — Preston Judd, Denver, Forward

36. Nashville SC — Tom Judge, James Madison, Defender

37. Inter Miami — Joseph Hafferty, Oregon State, Defender

38. Minnesota United — Sean O’Hearn, Georgetown, Defender

39. San Jose Earthquakes — George Asomani, North Carolina State, Midfielder

40. New York Red Bulls — Lamine Conte, Louisville, Midfielder

41. LAFC — CC Uche, Ohio State, Defender

42. Colorado Rapids — PASS

43. Portland Timbers — Dawson McCartney, Dartmouth College, Midfielder

44. New York City FC —Ben Di Rosa, Maryland, Defender

45. Toronto FC — Nathaniel Crofts, Virginia, Forward

46. Vancouver Whitecaps — Eric Iloski, UCLA, Midfielder

47. Chicago Fire — Christian Pinzon, California State Fullerton, Forward

48. FC Dallas — Colin Shutler, Virginia, Goalkeeper

49. Orlando City — Andrew Pannenberg, Wake Forest, Goalkeeper

50. Sporting Kansas City — Matt Constant, UNC, Defender

51. New England Revolution — Francois Dulysse, Manhattan College, Defender

52. Columbus Crew — Joshua Jackson-Ketchup, Ohio State, Defender

53. Vancouver Whitecaps — Joel Harrison, Michigan, Defender

54. FC Cincinnati — Jonas Fjeldberg, Dayton, Midfielder

THIRD Round

55. Austin FC — Noah Lawrence, Ohio State, Goalkeeper

56. FC Cincinnati — Matthew Vowinkel, Hofstra, Forward

57. Houston Dynamo — Brandon Terwege, SMU, Defender

58. Columbus Crew — PASS

59. Atlanta United — Aiden McFadden, Notre Dame, Midfielder

60. Chicago Fire — Mitch Guitar, Wisconsin, Midfielder

61. Real Salt Lake — Aris Briggs, Georgia State, Forward

62. LA Galaxy — PASS

63. CF Montreal — Giuseppe Barone, Michigan State, Midfielder

64. Toronto FC — Paul Rothrock, Georgetown, Midfielder

65. CF Montreal — PASS

66. San Jose Earthquakes — PASS

67. New York Red Bulls — AJ Marcucci, Connecticut College, Goalkeeper

68. LAFC — Alvaro Quezada, California Irvine, Forward

69. Colorado Rapids — PASS

70. Portland Timbers — Diego Gutierrez, Creighton, Forward

71. New York City FC — Vuk Latinovich, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Midfielder

72. Toronto FC — Jon-Talen Maples, SMU, Defender

73. Nashville SC — Sondre Norheim, Syracuse, Defender

74. Nashville SC — Tor Saunders, Coastal Carolina, Goalkeeper

75. FC Dallas — Thibaut Jacquel, Campbell, Defender

76. FC Dallas — Mark Salas, UNC, Defender

77. Sporting Kansas City — Jamil Roberts, Marshall, Forward

78. New England Revolution — PASS

79. FC Dallas — Giovanni Montesdeoca, UNC, Forward

80. Seattle Sounders — TJ Bush, James Madison, Goalkeeper

81. New York Red Bulls — PASS

82. Sporting Kansas City — PASS

83. Inter Miami — PASS

84. Real Salt Lake — Rene White, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Forward

85. Inter Miami — PASS

86. Nashville SC — Leroy Enzugusi, Drake, Forward