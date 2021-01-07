Carter-Vickers nearing full fitness after lengthy injury absence

Cameron Carter-Vickers has had to wait for his time to shine at AFC Bournemouth, but is nearing a return to full fitness for the EFL Championship side.

Tottenham loanee Carter-Vickers has continued to train ahead of a club debut in the near future after missing the first two months of the season through an ankle injury. Carter-Vickers arrived on the South Coast in November, hoping to impress with the promotion hopefuls this season.

Now the U.S. Men’s National Team defender could very well play a role in the Cherries push towards promotion back to the English Premier League.

“He’s progressing well,” Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall said in an interview with The Daily Echo. “Similar to Jack Stacey, he’s out on the training pitches now, doing work. It’s been a real frustrating time for Cam because when he came in, he needed to do work to get up to speed with certain things that he needed to develop and understand.”

“He was doing well at the time and unfortunately picked up the ankle injury that set him back. It’s been a real frustrating time but I’m sure he’s really looking forward to getting back and being back involved again.”

Carter-Vickers has been loaned out five previous times by Tottenham and is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League club. After spending parts of last season with both Stoke City and Luton Town, Carter-Vickers’ move to Bournemouth might have been his best opportunity yet to win promotion with a club and arguably a new deal with Spurs or a transfer elsewhere.

While many other players could normally go back to their parent clubs for rehabilitation, Tindall admitted that Carter-Vickers stayed at Bournemouth to get his fitness levels back up.

“He wanted to stay with us,” Tindall said. “He stayed with us throughout the course of his rehab.”

“He’s someone that’s put a lot of hours into getting himself back to fitness, worked extremely hard in the gym with the guys and on the training pitch.”

Third-place Bournemouth faces off with Oldham Athletic this weekend in FA Cup play before hosting Millwall on January 12th. Carter-Vickers will aim to help the Cherries in their quest for automatic promotion, with the team sitting two points behind second place Swansea City and six points behind leaders Norwich City.